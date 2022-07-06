ANGOLA — A Hillsdale, Michigan, man was arrested by Angola Police officers Tuesday after he was seen running around naked near and in an Angola business then got into a scuffle with police as they were trying to take him into custody.
Levi A. Socha, 21, had to be forcibly subdued by two Angola Police officers, Mike Kling and Jason Justice, who also deployed a Taser to try to bring him under control. At one point, the scuffle ended up with two officers and Socha getting wrapped up in the Taser wires and Kling getting shocked.
Socha is facing two counts of Level 5 felony battery to a public safety officer causing bodily injury, Class A misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and Class B misdemeanor public nudity.
Both officers reported receiving minor injuries in the scuffle with Socha, who was naked during the entire encounter.
Police were called at about 12:30 p.m. to the business in the 2700 block of West Maumee Street after he was seen running around in a field near the business, then ran into the business and then outside to a parking lot when he rubbed himself up against a vehicle, said a probable cause affidavit filed in Steuben Superior Court written by Kling.
Police approached Socha and he instead charged at Kling, jumping up and wrapping his arms and legs around the officer. Kling spun and took Socha to the ground, striking his head against Kling's vehicle in the process.
Socha was told to lie on the ground, but he continued to resist, court records said, and he was warned by Justice that if he didn't stop resisting, he would be Tased.
"Kling heard the Taser being deployed in what must have been a drive stun. Socha tensed up further and began yelling as though he was in pain. Socha twisted his body, and Kling heard the sound of the Taser darts deploying. Unbeknownst to Kling, the darts struck him in the vest. Kling received a shock from the Taser as Socha continued to resist and wrapped both officers in the wires," said Kling's charging document in court.
Once the officers subdued Socha, the told him they were going to sit him in an upright, safer position. When this occurred, Socha resisted again, kicking Justice and eventually Kling. Both officers complained of pain.
The officers called for backup, including a vehicle with a caged compartment to transport Socha.
"Numerous officers arrived on scene and Socha was then secured in a caged vehicle," Kling's report said. "Socha was transported to Cameron (Memorial Community) Hospital for medical treatment. Socha continued to resist at the hospital and had to be restrained with the hospital restraints."
Socha had an initial hearing Wednesday afternoon before Magistrate James Burns. He is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
He will have a pretrial conference on Oct. 24 and a trial date of Feb. 16, 2023, has been set. Cedric Hollabaugh has been appointed as Socha's attorney.
If found guilty of a Level 5 felony, the potential imprisonment term is 1-6 years with an advisory sentence of 3 years.
