ANGOLA — Another sizeable crowd watched as the Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals approved a 10-unit condominium project for Crooked Lake on a 4-1 vote Monday night.
Monday’s meeting was a continued session on the proposal from local developers Crown Point LLC. The BZA’s October meeting had to be continued because the board ran out of time to use the Steuben Community Center.
The meeting was moved to the Dale Hughes Jr. Memorial Auditorium instead of the Multipurpose Room because of an anticipated large crowd, which wasn’t that much greater if at all from the initial meeting in October.
All that was left for the BZA was to question the developer of Casey’s Landings about the project. Casey’s Landings is taking from the name of Casey’s Cove Marina, where the development will take place. Casey’s Cove has moved to Orland Road, about a mile north of Crooked Lake.
Taking the podium for Crown Point was Randy Strebig, who along with Chuck Walker and Mark Pontecorvo are behind the development.
“We’re grateful to the plan commission to their due diligence and looking thoughtfully at the petition,” Strebig said following the meeting. “We’ll continue to carry on with our project.”
There wasn’t any public participation in Monday’s meeting; that was held during the Oct. 12 meeting. Numerous people spoke and twice, at the end of public participation, board Chair Doug Smith asked if anyone else wanted to speak and none did in October.
Many members of the audience held up red placards Monday that said “Please vote NO to Multi Family Housing For Crooked Lake!”
There were few questions about the project from BZA members. What seemed most important to the members was whether the units could be used for rentals or short-term rentals that are becoming more popular across the globe.
Strebig said weekly rentals would not be allowed, but off season or long-term rentals by owners of the units might.
Numerous people spoke against the development in the October meeting, and many complaints were leveled in the hallway of the Community Center following the decision.
Margy Rockwood, a seasonal resident who is leading the charge against the project, said her group, the Committee to Protect the Lake’s Heritage, was considering legal action. If it does, it would be against the BZA and not the developers.
Crown Point was able to meet all the requirements for a special exception for such a development under the county’s zoning ordinance. No variances were needed for the project.
Rockwood and others say the developers are using a loophole in the law by using the much more broad standards for business versus lake residential — the project consists of both — though a special exception for condominiums is allowed under both.
Plan Commission member Bill Schmidt said there no loopholes in the ordinance.
Many of the detractors of the project have also said they thought it did not meet the spirit of the county’s comprehensive plan. Many of the complaints centered on maintaining the character of the lake, developing single family residences versus multifamily housing, parking and environmental concerns.
Schmidt said the comprehensive plan was a wish list as opposed to the ordinance, which is the law.
The building will be 275-feet wide over the property that used to house the marina.
The condominiums will range in size from 1,800- and 2,200-square feet with units containing two or three bedrooms. Each unit will have a single-car garage. There will be docking on the lake.
One of the buildings on site currently used by Casey’s Cove will be turned into storage for the condo owners.
This story will be updated on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.