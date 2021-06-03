ANGOLA — The elevator at the Steuben Community Center will be closed for a modernization project starting Monday, said an announcement from the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
In a statement to local media, Commissioners said, “the elevator will be out of order for approximately six weeks,” reopening approximately on Monday, July 19.
The county has joined forces with the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County to provide elevator access for those who need it. The MSD’s administration building is adjacent to the Community Center.
“We realize that in order to stay compliant with (the Americans with Disabilities Act) we must have a working elevator accessible to those who need it, so we have partnered with MSD to accommodate those needs by using the following policy:”
• If you need to use an elevator to conduct business in the Community Center, call the Commissioners’ assistant at 668-1000, ext. 1224, to be connected with maintenance staff. In the event the commissioners’ assistant is not available, call the Auditor’s Office at ext. 1200.
• Once you have been in contact with someone regarding the elevator you need to meet maintenance staff at the MSD administration office entrance at 400 S. Martha St.
“We hope that this policy allows us to seamlessly continue to serve the public until the Community Center Elevator Modernization Project has been completed in mid-July,” said Wil Howard, president of the Commissioners.
There are stairwells at the north and south ends of the building located at 317 S. Wayne St., and one in the center of the main hallways once individuals are inside the building.
