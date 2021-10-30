ANGOLA — Colorful altars and decorations are popping up in the windows of businesses all around downtown Angola this weekend in celebration of Dia de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead.
Day of the Dead is a Latin celebration on Nov. 1-2 that honors beloved friends, relatives and even pets who have passed away. In Mexico, altars are erected to hold photos as well as food and other mementos that were special to the deceased.
The downtown altar tradition began in 2019 when Vivian Likes, Angola Director of Economic Development and Planning, approached Caleo Cafe owner Irene Ulbrich about starting a celebration.
“It doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from. It’s about the celebration,” Likes said. “Sure, it’s a Latin culture thing, but at the same time, it’s for everybody who wants to remember — whether it’s a pet or a family member — so everybody can celebrate it.”
Multiple locations downtown now put up altars to celebrate the holiday, including Trine University, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, Jenny Lou’s Greenery, Caleo Cafe, Elemento, Evolve Cryostudio, Fitt 4 Life and Mitchell’s Clothing & Tuxedos.
The altars were put up on Thursday and will remain open through next week for people to visit and contribute.
Many shops have craft activities where people can make mementos of their own loved ones to add to the altars.
Caleo Cafe’s altar features paper butterflies with the names of loved ones and other written memories.
“Little ones come and do butterflies for grandpa or grandma,” Ulbrich said. “We have had some from the Hispanic families in the community because it’s very common for them.”
While Ulbrich is thrilled to put up her colorful altar every year, it is a change from her usual Day of the Dead celebrations.
“This altar, Vivian helped me to make it,” Ulbrich said. I’ve been learning from her because in Peru, it’s a little bit different.”
Ulbrich grew up in Peru where she celebrated the holiday a little differently than the festive altars and parties common to Mexico.
“In Peru, we’re a little bit less outgoing than Mexican culture. We of course celebrate it. We go to the cemetery, and then afterwards, sometimes family gets together,” Ulbrich said. “I remember every November 2 with my dad, going to the cemetery, putting on flowers and everything. That’s for sure. You have to do something.”
“Every country is a little bit different, but in the end, it’s a celebration of life, of relatives that have been gone for a long time,” Ulbrich added. “Sometimes it’s a good thing when you have somebody that has died recently. It’s very painful sometimes the first birthday, the first Christmas without somebody, but then you have Day of the Dead when you remember everything about this person, what they liked to eat or things like that. Then you do a little bit of a party to celebrate their life. It’s a good thing.”
Various members of the community, Latin and otherwise, are also showing their appreciation for the holiday, such as Easterseals RISE. Members of the organization are making sugar skulls, a popular artistic Day of the Dead tradition, and will donate some of them to be placed on the downtown business altars.
“You take the sugar skull and on the back you can write the person that you want to remember, and then you put the sugar skull on the altar,” Ulbrich explained.
For Likes, the altars are not only a way of celebrating but also welcoming different members of the community.
“I feel showing a cultural thing will show different cultures, the Hispanic culture, that there are people here who embrace diversity,” she said.
In recent years, there has also been increased interest and cross-cultural understanding for Dia de los Muertos thanks to the 2017 Disney movie “Coco,” which depicts the celebrations and sentiments surrounding the holiday.
Ulbrich said that showing the movie while the altars are up would be a great addition to the tradition.
“This year we couldn’t have the movie ‘Coco,’ but maybe next year we can coordinate it,” she said. “Whether it affects you directly or not, this is a reminder that you can do something for the families and something for you because these are sad stories sometimes.”
Likes has recently submitted her resignation as the city’s economic director, but she looks forward to seeing Angola’s downtown altars continue and maybe even expanding the tradition to other local communities.
“It’s people enjoying and talking about their loved ones,” Likes said. “We have enough bad stuff going around, so just talking about the good stuff will be nice.”
Downtown Angola will be bustling today with multiple activities for Fall Fest, making it the perfect time to stop in and view the altars while participating businesses are open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.