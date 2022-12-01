FREMONT — The Monumental Program offered by Full Potential in collaboration with Promise Land will continue through Apr. 7.
During the program from 10 a.m. to noon people with disabilities or special needs, including down syndrome, autism, and cerebral palsy, aged infant to 5 and older, receive training on how to manage their emotions, perform daily tasks and improve their social skills, such as following directions.
“The program is derived for diversity to help bridge some gaps in our rural community,” said Cynthia Church, Full Potential president.
Jackie Kaiser, disability consultant and developmental therapist who oversees the program for the younger kids up to 5, aims at creating a safe space for children where they can come and grow to reach their developmental milestones with other friends their age.
“Peer play is so important for speech, social skills, and physical activity,” reads the program announcement.
Along with the kids’ program it also helps to educate parents of special needs children on the importance of practicing the skills daily to retrain the brain.
Church said that initially adding an older group of kids was their five-year goal, but because they wanted to be able to allow the parents to bring the siblings of their special needs kids, too.
“We had planned on it, but it was a beautiful aspect to it that just arrived that day,” said Church.
Kim Landis, Full Potential human resource director, who helped Church with organizing the program for the older kids, said that one of the 6-year-old girls managed to get dressed to go outside by herself looking at a picture that showed the items of clothing that the girl needed to put on before going out.
“By looking at that picture she totally dressed herself to be able to go outside,” said Landis.
Five children in total aged 5 to 11 participated in the first older group of the monumental program this year, she said, and two of those five were undiagnosed. The activities for the older kids included games, snacks and a scavenger hunt.
One of the skills that the program instructors tried to instill in their older students was personal boundaries recognition because, as Church said, some of the special needs people do not understand the importance of personal space. Through their activities Full Potential instructors also tried to emphasize the importance of kindness and the need to speak gently.
Church also stressed the role of the intern ambassadors of Full Potential that helped during the program. She said that program instructors were trying to place their interns into mentor roles to let them gain an understanding of how to serve the young ones.
“That was beautiful,” said Church.
She added that their Full Potential intern ambassadors have a history of disability or a history of being a special need kid, and they can help other kids as they remember how it felt for them, and at the same time they can realize for themselves how far they have come.
“Our goal is to help them learn some skills,” said Church.
The program also includes music education with Heidi Hazekamp, of Lakes Country Music Together. Hazekap loves sharing her love for music with the community and watching the families she works with grow.
For more information call 527-0077.
