ANGOLA — A Fort Wayne man will receive a speedy trial on charges he faces from the alleged Aug. 14 armed robbery of the North Wayne Street Shell/Johnny's convenience store.
Instead of waiting months for the case to go before Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee, the case will now be heard in a trial scheduled for Oct. 30-Nov. 1. The date was set in a pretrial hearing on Sept. 16.
Jared Dean Starkey, 27, Fort Wayne, is facing 10 charges including enhancements from the alleged incident, which took place at about 1:15 a.m. Aug. 14.
Starkey and his nephew, Devin Starkey, 16, Fort Wayne, allegedly made off with cash and cigarettes from the Shell, court documents said. Devin Starkey is being tried as an adult in the incident. His next hearing in Steuben Circuit Court is Monday at 8:30 a.m. Both are being held in Steuben County Jail on $25,000 bail.
Jared Starkey is facing 10 charges from the incident, including enhancements. Devin Starkey is facing three charges.
Jared Starkey is facing the following charges and enhancements:
• Armed robbery, a Level 3 felony, punishable by 3-16 years in prison;
• Pointing a loaded firearm at a person, Level 6 felony, 6 months to 2 1/2 years;
• Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, Level 6 felony, 6 months to 2 1/2 years;
• Auto theft, Level 6 felony, 6 months to 2 1/2 years;
• Theft, a Class A misdemeanor, up to 1 year in prison;
• Possession of a handgun without a license, Class A misdemeanor, up to 1 year;
• Two charging enhancements that would increase the two Level 6 felony charges to Level 5 felonies, punishable by 1-6 years in prison;
• One charging enhancement that would increase the Class A misdemeanor charge to a Level 6 felony, punishable by up 6 months to 2 1/2 years in prison;
• A habitual sentencing enhancement that would add 2-6 years because Starkey has at least three prior felony convictions. The enhancements were leveled because Starkey has five prior Level 6 convictions in Allen County.
“That will tack on extra years,” Fee said during Starkey's Aug. 15 initial hearing.
Starkey demanded a speedy trial during that hearing and Fee told him he would have to meet first with his attorney, who is public defender Robert Hardy. Fee agreed to the speedy trial during the Sept. 16 hearing. An Oct. 7, 10 a.m., final pretrial conference was set.
Devin Starkey is facing three charges, two of which because he was an alleged accomplice to his uncle. Devin’s charges include:
• Level 3 felony aiding in an armed robbery, punishable by 3-16 years in prison;
• Level 5 felony aiding in robbery, punishable by 1-6 years in prison;
• Class A misdemeanor theft, up to 1 year in prison.
Devin Starkey is being represented by public defender Cedric Hollabaugh.
