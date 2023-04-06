Five people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Amanda D. Droste, 32, of the 600 block of Williams Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court and misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Jordan K. Lounsbury, 33, of the 7700 block of South C.R. 500W, Wolcottville, arrested in the 8600 block of East C.R. 500S, Hamilton, on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior within the past 10 years.
• April M. Salay, 48, of the 500 block of Savannah Drive, Garrett, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• Corey M. Tomlin, 33, of the 500 block of East Maumee Street, arrested on C.R. 200W at C.R. 200N on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Thomas P. York, 28, of the 3400 block of West Landis Road, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
