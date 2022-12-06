ANGOLA — The Angola Common Council took care of some housekeeping issues in its meeting Monday.
City of Angola Engineer Amanda Cope mentioned that the owner of Angola Sports Center reached out to her to let the city know that the city parking lot behind the sports center on the intersection of Southwest and West Gale streets lacked lighting.
“Just for everyone's information,” said Cope.
The council further discussed the situation with some of the members mentioning that at one point in time there was a light on the pole at that location that was reportedly paid for by the previous Sports Center owners.
“The new owners are inquiring if the city is willing to do anything in that parking lot,” said Cope.
Council members agreed that the city should not be counting on businesses providing lighting in city owned parking lots.
Council member Kathy Armstrong said that to her knowledge a lot of people wanted to access the store from the back, and it was too dark there. She said she was not sure why the owners could not put floodlights on their building, but something needed to be done about lighting there.
“I do think something needs to be done,” she said.
The council decided to get some ideas on pole prices before further discussing the issue. They suggested that after putting up a pole in the parking lot it would be possible to work with NIPSCO to install a light at the location, although as some of the council members suggested laughingly, working with NIPSCO might be a tiresome procedure.
Another issue that came up during the last Common Council meeting despite not initially being on the agenda was the trash removal situation on the intersection of South West and East Felicity streets.
Clerk-Treasurer Ryan Herbert said that he was aware how that situation developed as he drove past that area every day. The tenants, he said, were putting trash in a recycling bin, which was not emptied, and trash piled up.
“The Building Commissioner sent a letter to the owner (Monday) about having the trash removed,” said Herbert.
The discussion then turned from a particular location to general problems of trash removal in the city. Council member Gary Crum said sometimes people take the trash out far in advance, and it can then end up on the streets.
Herbert said Angola waste and recycling services provider was in transition, moving from Fort Wayne back to Bryan, Ohio, where the company initially was headquartered. The city only learned about it a few weeks ago.
Herbert reminded the meeting that when the city trash services provider was working from their previous headquarters the city “didn't have too many issues with pickups.”
“Hopefully that's going to be getting better,” said Herbert.
