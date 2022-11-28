ANGOLA — Santa came to Angola downtown Friday after Thanksgiving.
More kids got to participate in greeting him due to nice weather, one city official said.
“I think there’s more children this year because of the nice weather,” said City Permitting Coordinator Retha Hicks.
She said after greeting Santa on the Public Square kids could enter Sutton’s 160 Event Center to take a photo with him, write letters to Santa and drop them in a special mailbox, as well as participate in face painting and cookie decorating, and to taste some hot chocolate.
“So, it’s just a really fun event this year,” said Hicks.
Inside Sutton’s the children could sit on Santa’s laps and not only write a letter to him, but to also let him know in person what gift they wished to receive for Christmas. The gifts that kids asked for in their letters included a Nintendo Switch game that can be connected to TV, dolls and dolls’ clothes.
Some of the visitors said that coming to Angola downtown to greet Santa has become their family tradition. Greg Dawes said his wife Ashley and their two daughters Mackenzie, 4, and Westley, 1, have beeb coming downtown to meet Santa every year since their oldest daughter was born, and that she had probably seen four different Christmases downtown.
“We love to take the kids to do fun stuff for Christmas the day after Thanksgiving,” said Dawes.
His wife said that they were decorating cookies with their daughters because the kids were having fun painting and enjoying the Christmas sprinkles.
Some said they only came to the event for the first time, as Linda Wood who brought her grandson Carter Schuch, 7. Others said they started to come last year when their first child was born and now, they have been continuing this tradition.
The line to meet Santa at Suttons stretched around to the Venue, but the guests did not mind waiting since Megan Wooster and Kasey Lundgren who brought their kids, Jameson Feldbush, 2, and Anthony, 1, respectively, said the line was moving fairly fast. For Anthony it became the first-time seeing Santa in his life.
While waiting, kids and their parents could have their pictures taken with cartoon characters and dance to the music from Doc Headley’s calliope.
Santa has been coming to downtown Angola the day after Thanksgiving for at least four decades.
