COVID-19 vaccinations begin in region
CROOKED LAKE — When it was announced Dr. Charles MacLean would be the first local person inoculated against COVID-19 on Friday morning, the soft-spoken director of Cameron Memorial Community Hospital’s respiratory clinic pumped his fist in the air to a mild round of applause.
Minutes after volunteers and staff from Cameron Memorial Community Hospital huddled up prior to the start of vaccinating health care workers in the battle with the novel coronavirus, MacLean took his seat in a vaccination station, rolled up the short sleeve of his scrubs and became the first person inoculated against COVID-19 in Steuben County.
So started the day at the Steuben County Event Center, where nearly 200 people would be inoculated Friday, the first opportunity for health care workers from DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties who have been given top priority to be vaccinated.
“Better times are ahead, but it’s going to be a rough month or two,” MacLean said.
“I think it’s a great thing,” said Amber Schiebel, Cameron’s emergency department director, who was second in line to receive the vaccine.
Throughout the day, a steady of stream of health care professionals coursed through the Steuben County Event Center without a hitch.
Steuben only county to improve rating
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 1-in-4 counties in Indiana are still rated red for very high spread of COVID-19, but at least this week’s outlook is a little better than last week’s.
Although there are still no counties rated yellow for moderate spread and none blue for low spread, the state did see the number of red counties drop since last week.
Locally, there was modest improvement in county rankings, with Steuben County dropping from red to orange and other counties showing some improvement in their metrics, even if their overall color rating hasn’t changed.
Elsewhere across the four-county area, ratings were the same as last week, with DeKalb and LaGrange counties staying in red and Noble County remaining in orange.
Tax incentive granted to Auburn Gear
AUBURN — The Auburn Common Council on Tuesday granted a tax phase-in to Auburn Gear on $3,164,205 worth of new equipment.
Auburn Gear CEO Shane Terblanche told the council on Dec. 1 that the new machines will allow Auburn Gear to resume making parts it had outsourced to China.
Terblanche said the company expects to see significant growth, and he intends to continue to upgrade or replace older machinery at the plant on Auburn Drive.
Terblanche said at a November meeting that Auburn Gear employs 148 people. The company’s website says Auburn Gear designs and manufactures custom-engineered wheel drives, axle drive components, and specialty drives for mobile equipment.
Trucker who caused three deaths not charged
AUBURN — A truck driver who caused a triple-fatality crash three months ago on Interstate 69 north of Auburn will not be charged with a crime, DeKalb County Prosecutor Claramary Winebrenner said Tuesday.
On Sept. 16 at 3:18 p.m., James Crager, 70, of Angola drove his semi into a line of traffic that was slowing or stopped for construction. The chain-reaction crash killed William Heil, 65, of Lake James, Angola, and married couple Dale E. Lowe, 81, and Jean E. Lowe, 72, of Charlotte, Michigan.
“All of the evidence in this case confirms that Mr. Crager did not see the stopped and slowed traffic until it was too late. Most other drivers did see this hazard, but inattentiveness alone is not a crime,” Winebrenner said in a news release Tuesday.
While the deaths are tragedies, “The decision to bring criminal charges cannot be based on emotion,” Winebrenner said.
The crash damaged seven vehicles in the northbound lanes of I-69, three miles north of the Auburn exit. Traffic was backed up by bridge construction two miles ahead, just north of U.S. 6.
Suspect in knifepoint home invasion jailed
AUBURN — An Ohio man is in custody in connection with a string of vehicle thefts and home invasions that occurred Monday in rural DeKalb County.
Nicholas J. Larkin, 36, of Defiance, Ohio, was arrested and is being held in the DeKalb County Jail on preliminary charges of burglary, a Level 2 felony, and auto theft, a Level 6 felony.
At approximately 6:45 p.m. Monday, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a reported home invasion at a residence three miles southeast of Waterloo, according to an Indiana State Police news release.
The homeowners said they had been held at knifepoint by an unknown white man — later identified as Larkin — prior to the man stealing their Dodge Durango passenger vehicle and fleeing.
The deputies also discovered an abandoned GMC Acadia at the residence. It had been reported as stolen during an armed robbery in Williams County, Ohio.
At approximately 7:45 p.m., a report came in regarding a second home invasion four miles northeast of St. Joe. The male suspect driving the Durango had attempted to break into the residence, but fled after being confronted with gunshots by the homeowner. Troopers found the Durango, crashed and abandoned, a short distance away.
Shortly after 8 p.m., a neighboring homeowner reported that a Nissan Altima car had just been stolen. Troopers patrolling the area spotted the stolen Nissan, and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
Troopers were led through a series of yards, farm fields and railroad tracks before the Nissan Altima became disabled and stuck, police said. The driver — later confirmed as Larkin — then fled on foot, and was apprehended a short time later in a farm field near C.R. 75 and C.R. 60.
Fremont industry granted tax abatement
FREMONT — The Fremont Town Council approved tax abatements for Cardinal IG, 301 E. McSwain Drive, during a regular meeting held Tuesday.
The abatements are for projects totaling around $11 million between real and personal property. The requests had previously received a favorable recommendation from the Fremont Redevelopment Commission.
The real estate abatement is for a building expansion to accommodate new equipment in 2021 and 2022 with an investment estimated around $2.9 million.
The personal property abatement is for an estimated of $8.4 million worth of new equipment including a new tempering furnace, deeming equipment, fabrication equipment and more.
Cardinal IG currently employs 272 people with an average hourly wage of $22.50.
The real estate growth is planned for property surrounding the current plant in the Crossroads Industrial Park.
A tentative completion date of Dec. 31, 2022, was given on the paperwork originally submitted to the town.
DeKalb Eastern hires new superintendent
BUTLER — The DeKalb Eastern school board formally hired a new superintendent Monday night, then honored its departing leader.
The board signed contracts through June 30, 2024, with Shane Conwell at a starting salary of $115,000 per year.
Conwell, who will start his new duties officially March 5, has been the school district’s chief financial officer for the past two years.
“It’s going to be a pleasure to serve this district and the students,” Conwell said. He pledged to keep his focus “on students and what matters most.”
Conwell then read a lengthy list of accomplishments by outgoing superintendent Jeffrey Stephens over his 25 years in the job.
Conwell ended by proposing that the administration office at 300 E. Washington St. in Butler should be named in Stephens’ honor. The board unanimously approved.
