ANGOLA — When Steuben County’s tax sale comes around on Oct. 9, you probably won’t find many local people trying to snatch up a deal on the lake or in any of the towns.
These days, most of the tax sale buyers are professional investors looking to make a decent return on their dollar. Or dollars.
“As far as seeing people off the street coming in, you don’t see it,” said Kim Meyers, Steuben County Auditor.
Every now and then a property might get picked up by a person wanting to get a hold of land adjacent to theirs, but even that is fairly rare these days, said Kelli Johnson, chief deputy auditor.
As of Wednesday, there were 358 properties advertised available at the tax sale, which is run like an auction, but without the entertainment value of, say, an estate auction with a seasoned auctioneer with well practiced chant.
“But, it’s run like an auction,” Johnson said.
It’s not about the property
For the most part, at the tax auction, people are betting on buying a property for the back taxes owed, along with fees, in order to earn interest on the money they spend. Some properties are up for tax sale because of liens, typically sewer liens. But for most of the buyers, they are there not to grab up some properties. Instead, they are there to buy properties and collect interest on the taxes owed and any money they might have spent that’s greater than the taxes in order to make a purchase.
“They have deeper pockets and can run up the price,” Johnson said.
The interest a buyer earns is typically much better than most other short-term investments.
At minimum, a property sold at the tax sale can be purchased for the taxes owed and another fees, like ditch taxes and any penalties owed.
Investors are hoping to make money on the redemption of properties. Property owners have a year in which they can redeem their property, otherwise it goes to the tax sale buyer.
To redeem their property, the taxpayer would pay 10% on the minimum sale price or the amount owed at the time of the sale if the property is redeemed within the first six months of the sale. The interest rises to 15% after the six-month time frame.
If the parcel sells for more than the minimum and surplus is received, the taxpayer would also be charged 5% daily interest on the surplus amount in addition to the 10% or 15% on the minimum sale price.
The 5% does not change during the one-year time frame. Typically the parcels with this much surplus don’t go the entire year, Johnson said.
“The longer the taxpayer takes to redeem the property the more interest the purchaser will make on his/her investment,” Johnson said.
Here’s an example of a tax sale transaction and redemption.
If a property had $10,000 in back taxes and penalties owed and it sold for that minimum, the buyer would be owed $1,000 in interest if the property is redeemed within six months of the sale. After six months, it rises to 15% and the interest owed would be $1,500. So, to get the parcel back, the owner would have to pay a total of $11,000 in the first six months or $11,500 after six months, which represents the taxes owed plus interest, depending on the time frame.
What’s more typical is the professional buyers compete for that property in hopes of making more money off of interest. So, in the above example, let’s say the price for the property with $10,000 in back taxes is bid up to $100,000. The winning buyer would be owed the 10% interest on the $10,000, or $1,000 ($1,500 after six months), plus 5% compounded daily on the $90,000 over the tax amount. If it took an entire year to pay, it would be an additional $4,500. The buyer could also be owed any number of additional fees incurred in the transaction, such as attorney fees, title search fees and the like. The $90,000 would be returned to the buyer by the county.
“That surplus is how (investors) make their money,” Johnson said.
“It’s still a money maker,” Meyers said.
The tax sale is not for the faint of heart.
“It can be a very complicated process,” Meyers said.
The tax sale usually attracts about 40-50 people. Of that, about 25 are actually going to bid on properties. Many are investors who are regulars at the tax sale.
“We do have the sames we see over and over,” Johnson said.
Some properties might not sell because they are in undesirable areas and the chance of the owner redeeming is low.
A legal advertisement listing all of the available properties was published in Wednesday’s Herald Republican. That ad will be published again on Sept. 9 and Sept. 16. If taxes are caught up on a property, it will be removed from the ad, if possible.
The auction will take place on Oct. 9 in the multipurpose room of the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., starting at 10 a.m.
