SNOW LAKE — Good timing enabled officials to quickly get to a 67-year-old Snow Lake man who had to be rescued from the lake after the Polaris Ranger utility vehicle he was riding broke through the ice Thursday night.
Emergency personnel from the Fremont Fire Department, Indiana State Police, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department and Steuben County Emergency Medical Service quickly arrived at the scene at Hickory Island, Lane 800, in what at times was a driving snow to make the rescue.
“It was a pretty quick rescue,” said Eric Hufnagle, Fremont fire chief. “It was just one of those times where everything just went right.”
Hufnagle said personnel from ISP and Steuben County EMS were nearby when the 9-1-1 call came in shortly after 7 p.m., allowing them to quickly get to Frederick Forte, who was standing atop his UTV that was in the water.
Hufnagle said the incident was initially reported to Steuben County Communications as a Jeep with a number of occupants in it that had driven out on the ice and broke through, initiating a much more intense response.
Also originally summoned to the scene was the Steuben County Underwater Rescue and Recovery Team due to the possibility that there were multiple people in the water.
When ISP and EMS personnel arrived and were able to determine it was a single individual, SCURRT was waived off, Hufnagle said.
One firefighter, wearing a life jacket, made his way to Forte and threw him a line to hold for safety. Three other firefighters from Fremont and Metz, who are divers, donned their dry suits and went across the ice to the scene, entering the water.
The firefighters were able to get Forte up on the ice shelf and out of the lake and quickly was put in the EMS ambulance.
“We got him to the ice shelf and got him to shore,” Hufnagle said.
After initial care was provided and Forte’s core temperature was brought back, he was transported to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital for treatment. Hufnagle said the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement questioned Forte at the hospital.
Hufnagle said Forte was quite fortunate. He yelled for help and was noticed by someone on shore, who called 9-1-1.
“One lucky fella,” Hufnagle said.
At times, snow was driving and personnel could barely see the taillights from the UTV as it stuck out of the water.
In a news release, the Indiana State Police said alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the incident. Information is being turned over the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
The DNR is continuing the investigation.
On Friday, crews from Bill’s Professional Towing were on the scene to recover the UTV from the lake.
