ANGOLA — Two suspects were apprehended this morning following an armed robbery at the Shell station at North Wayne Street at Harcourt Road.
Police learned the suspects made off with an undetermined amount of cash and cigarettes.
Arrested were a 16-year-old male and Jared Dean Starkey, 27, Fort Wayne.
Angola Police responded to a call of an armed robbery at about 1:15 a.m. An officer was nearby and started to pursue the suspect vehicle, which ended up in Fremont before heading back south on Interstate 69.
Meanwhile, other police agencies were alerted and assisted with the pursuit. At mile marker 348, Ashley Police deployed stop sticks, which were successful in flattening two of the tires on the suspect vehicle, which came to a stop in a ditch just south of the Ashley exit. Police learned the vehicle was reported stolen out of Fort Wayne.
The 16-year-old male who was a passenger in the vehicle was apprehended while the driver fled on foot. The juvenile was wanted from Allen County on a charge of failure to return to lawful detention. He is being held on charges of armed robbery and resisting arrest.
Starkey was arrested by Ashley Police at about 6:20 a.m. following a manhunt in the Ashley area.
This story will be updated.
