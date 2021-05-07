ANGOLA — A Pleasant Lake man was arrested early Friday on a charge of Level 4 felony child molesting for an incident that allegedly occurred last fall in his home.
John A. Stalf, 50, allegedly fondled a girl that was 10 at the time, said charging documents filed in Steuben Superior Court.
The incident allegedly took place either Oct. 18 or 19, 2020, shortly before the girl’s 11th birthday, court records said.
The girl was spending the night at the Stalf home, sleeping on a couch. Sometime during the night, Stalf, allegedly only wearing his underwear, picked the girl up off the couch and carried her into his bedroom.
There, Stalf allegedly rubbed himself against the girl, who was still clothed, for about 15 minutes. He then rolled over and went to sleep and the girl returned to the couch.
The incident was reported to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office in March by the victim’s mother.
Stalf is officially charged with child molesting — fondling or touching with a child under 14. The penalty for a Level 4 felony is imprisonment of 2-12 years with a presumptive sentence of 6 years. A fine of up to $10,000 could also be imposed. Those convicted of child molesting typically have to be listed on the state’s sexual and violent offenders registry.
Stalf was supposed to have a hearing before Magistrate James Burns on Friday afternoon. Court records do not show a bail amount or whether Stalf has retained legal counsel.
Matthew Raper, a deputy prosecutor in the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office, has been assigned as a special prosecutor in the case due to a potential conflict in the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
