Police arrest five
people on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Blaine S. Eveland, 35, of the 4000 block of West U.S. 20, arrested in Fremont on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Haley L. Fitch, 30, of Columbus, arrested in the 5000 block of East C.R. 100N on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
• Jason M. Fitch, 33, of the 900 block of Carlin Place, arrested on S.R. 327 at S.R. 120 on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.
• Tocarra F. McIlvain, 33, homeless, arrested in the 5000 block of East C.R. 100N on a felony charge of domestic battery.
• Andrew L. Trimm, 33, of the 100 block of South John Court, arrested in the 1000 block of West Maumee Street on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.
