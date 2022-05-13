INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has awarded 200 scholarships to the sixth class of Next Generation Hoosier Educators.
Among those students are nine from the four-county area who were recipients of the scholarships.
Selected through a competitive process based on academic achievement and additional factors, recipients will receive $7,500 annually (up to $30,000 total) for committing to teach in Indiana for at least five years after graduating college.
A total of 627 students applied for the 2022-23 Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, a 43 percent increase in submitted applications compared to last year. Applications were received from learners representing 270 high schools in 86 of Indiana’s 92 counties. Additionally, 75 percent of applicants were Indiana high school seniors with the remainder comprised of current college students.
To qualify for the scholarship, students had to either graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA.
“Recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators scholarship will bring dedication, creativity and passion to classrooms across the state,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Chris Lowery. “Teachers play an important and vital role in preparing students for academic and life success. It’s encouraging to see so many students committed to teaching in Indiana as the number of applicants increases each year.”
To continue earning the scholarship in college, students must earn a 3.0 cumulative GPA and complete at least 30 credit hours per year.
Here are the local recipients by county, high school and the college they will attend:
DeKalb
Ava O'Connor, Garrett High School, Purdue Fort Wayne; Brooklyn Lockhart, Eastside Junior-Senior High School, Grace College; Elizabeth Kruse, Lakewood Park Christian School, Huntington University
LaGrange
Brooklynn Olinger, Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School, Indiana Wesleyan University; Inah Miller, Westview Jr.-Sr. High School, Huntington University
Noble
Aidan Sprague, East Noble High School, University of Indianapolis; Kristina Teel, West Noble High School, Purdue Fort Wayne; Seth Knepper, Central Noble Junior Senior High School, Trine University
Steuben
Kirsten Norton, Prairie Heights Senior High School, Manchester University
