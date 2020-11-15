Proper, regular vehicle maintenance now often can help motorists avoid issues later.
As temperatures begin to cool and winter approaches, experts at some area auto repair shops offered advice to avoid costly repairs or issues that could leave you stranded alongside the road.
“Preventive maintenance, keeping up on their oil changes, making sure the coolant is full and that it’s in good standing” are among the most important items vehicle owners should address, explained Eric Kjendalen, service manager at Bill’s Professional Towing & Repair in Steuben County.
“We recommend oil changes every 5,000 miles,” he said. “As customers come into our shop, that comes with an inspection, as well. We check your coolant level to make sure it’s up for winter.”
Lonnie Fry, who operates First Class Auto Repair in Waterloo, has been working on cars since 1985.
“The biggest change I feel is the availability to work on the vehicle,” he said. “When I first started, if you were working on a pickup truck, Suburban or something like that, you could basically crawl right under the hood and get to what you needed ... Nowadays, it takes specialty tools for everything because of the way they make the vehicles. Going from a foot to get something out is now down to a half-inch to get it out.”
Modern vehicles are highly computerized, with sensors controlling different operations.
“It’s not as simple as it used to be. It used to be if you had air, if you had fuel and you had spark, the vehicle would run,” Fry explained. “Now, there’s so many sensors that figure into that.”
Timing solenoids can lock or unlock, allowing more power.
“That’s totally different than what we had before,” he said. “Before, we had a tiny chain set, and we had a distributor that had weights in it, and that’s how your timing changed ... Now, it’s done all by oil pressure. Oil pressure opens and closes the solenoids electronically and makes the car retard or advance in timing. If you run your vehicle low on oil, that will actually change the ability for the timing to work.”
When he first started working on cars, Fry said the systems were air conditioning, defrost and heater. “Now, you have multiple zones. You have heated seats, heated steering wheels,” he said. “So much more electronics in a vehicle puts so much more demand on an alternator.”
Vehicles used to have 60-amp alternators, which were sufficient for the needs at the time. Now, it’s not uncommon for a vehicle to feature a 140- or 150-amp alternator.
“Before, if you lost an alternator, you could probably still drive home and fix it in your driveway,” he said. “Now, you get about 10 miles because it just drains that battery so fast with everything that’s running on that vehicle.”
YouTube is a great resource for do-it-yourself mechanics. “Type in your make, model and year and what you’re looking for, and somebody’s probably made a video on how to fix that, especially on changing headlights, taillights, things like that,” Fry said.
People get busy and sometimes overlook some basic vehicle maintenance items.
“Loose front suspension parts cause uneven tire wear and tire issues in the future,” Kjendalen said. “Not keeping fresh fluids in their power steering and brake systems. (When) it gets dark, that creates debris going through the system.
“Usually, brake flushes are $30, give or take, if they do that every couple of years or so,” he said. “Just preventive maintenance.
“Make sure your charging system gets tested,” Kjendalen added. “With the cold weather coming up, that’s really going to affect the battery, especially if it’s borderline dead. If they have a fresh battery, they really shouldn’t have any problem.”
People who prefer to do their own routine maintenance should check tire pressure on a regular basis.
“Not every vehicle has sensors to where they know how much air pressure is in (the tires),” Kjendalen said. “Make sure tire treads are wearing evenly. If they’re uneven, that would cause for concern to inspect why they’re uneven, whether it’s an alignment issue or if they have a loose component in the front end.”
You never know when you may be the vehicle stuck in a snow drift or stuck alongside the road.
“It’s always good if you’re traveling, especially someplace with your family, to pack some provisional supplies,” Fry said. “You never know when you might slip into a ditch. Have an extra blanket in the truck, have some warm-weather boots, hats, gloves, even snacks. It might be a while before a tow truck can get there to help you.
“It doesn’t hurt to keep some bottled water in the vehicle in case you need it,” he added. That water could come in handy to drink or maybe in the event the vehicle springs a leak.
Fry offered these basic vehicle car tips:
• Are your fluids clean and at the proper levels?
• Is your coolant at minus-30?
• What is the condition of your wiper blades?
• Does your car’s heater work?
• Be sure to check or change the cabin air filter before winter.
• Check all vehicle lights to ensure they are in proper adjustment and in proper working order.
• Check your battery to so your vehicle is ready to start in cold temperatures.
• Is a tune-up is needed? It’s much harder to start a cold engine than it is to start a warm engine in sub-zero temperatures; and
• Make sure the anti-lock brake works. This helps stop the vehicle on snow and ice.
“I suggest that you have your vehicle checked by one of your local shops to see that your vehicle ready for ‘Old Man Winter,’” Fry said.
