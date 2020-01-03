Seven of the 14 public schools serving students from Steuben County earned a rating of “meets expectations” in a report released today.
Six schools were rated as “approaches expectations,” and only one “does not meet expectations” in the report.
The Indiana Department of Education released the Federal 2018-2019 School Accountability Ratings.
Across the state, more than 56% of high schools and 53% of elementary and middle schools received ratings of “meets expectations” or “exceeds expectations,” the department said.
Only 6% of Indiana high schools and 5% of the state’s elementary and middle schools exceeded expectations. No Steuben County schools received “exceeds” ratings.
Steuben County schools that “meet expectations” included Prairie Heights High School; Fremont High, Middle and Elementary schools; Hamilton High School; Angola Middle School; and Ryan Park Elementary School.
Local schools rated as “approaches expectations” included Prairie Heights Elementary and Middle schools; Angola High School; and Carlin Park, Hendry Park and Pleasant Lake elementary schools.
The only local school with a rating of “does not meet expectations” is Hamilton Community Elementary School. Statewide, 12% of elementary and middle schools and 8% of high schools did not meet expectations.
Each school also received ratings for eight individual components of its ranking. They include performance and progress in math and English, addressing chronic absenteeism, and for high schools, graduation rate and strength of diploma.
Highlights of those rankings for local schools:
• Angola High School did not meet expectations for English learner progress and addressing chronic absenteeism.
• Fremont High School did not meet expectations for addressing chronic absenteeism and strength of diploma.
• Hamilton Community high school received a rating of “exceeds expectations” for its graduation rate, reported at 100% for 2019. It is the only school in Steuben County to achieve an “exceeds” rating in any category. It also received a rating of “does not meet expectations” for addressing chronic absenteeism.
• Hamilton Elementary School did not meet expectations for English-language arts and math academic progress or English closing gaps. It did not receive a rating of “meets expectations” in any category.
The Indiana Department of Education said for the second year, Indiana schools are receiving both federal and state accountability ratings.
However, the state is moving away from two grades and adopting the federal system “to more accurately measure achievement and provide motivated progress towards success, as opposed to it simply becoming a punitive mark,” a news release said.
State Superintendent Jennifer McCormick said, “… it is important we develop a single, modernized, state-legislated accountability system that is fair, accurate, and transparent. Our kids, schools, teachers, and parents deserve it.”
McCormick is asking the Indiana General Assembly to pass a law holding school districts “harmless” on their 2018-2019 State Accountability Grades, due to concerns about the first year’s results from the new ILEARN test.
The State Board of Education has decided not to release any state accountability grades until the General Assembly has officially taken action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.