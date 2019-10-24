FORT WAYNE — Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Drug Enforcement Agency will be offering residents the chance to safely dispose of pills, cough medicine and other unwanted medications from around the home for National Prescription Drug Takeback Day.
Citizens can drop off prescription medications at Indiana State Police posts across the state, excluding the Toll Road posts.
The nearest post accepting medications is the Fort Wayne Post, 5811 Ellison Road.
It is unsafe to keep expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs in your house. Flushing drugs down the sink or toilet is potentially very harmful to water treatment facilities.
This is an opportunity to properly dispose of prescription drugs with no questions asked.
To locate other state police posts, visit in.gov/isp/2382.htm
To find other locations participating in the Drug Take Back initiative, use this link to the DEA: https://takebackday.dea.gov. Some local police and sheriff’s department provide prescription drug drop-off containers year round.
