ANGOLA — Students from Trine University’s chapter of the American Society for Civil Engineers took second place at the organization’s 2021 Great Lakes Regional Conference, held virtually and hosted by Purdue University in April.
The Great Lakes Region includes 450 students from 18 ASCE student chapters in Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin. Purdue, Notre Dame, Rose-Hulman and Northwestern are among the schools that competed in events related to civil engineering.
Trine was second overall based on combined scores of all competitions, and finished first in the following:
“Concrete Cornhole” competition. Members created a concrete cornhole board, then competed against other schools using that board. Team members included Grant Winterkorn of Goshen, Ohio, Matt Baker of Green Springs, Ohio, Hallie Fenimore of Rushville, Arizona Lenski of Merrillville, and Jackson Huckeby of Freeland, Michigan. Winterkorn and Baker competed in the event.
Surveying competition: A surveying team completed a set of surveying tasks developed by ASCE’s Utility Engineering and Surveying Institute. Trine’s team consisted of Bill Kennelly of Chardon, Ohio, Luciano Bonaveri of Colombia and Erin Haase of Napoleon, Ohio.
Other competitions included a technical paper, a sustainable solutions project, quiz bowl and an AutoCAD competition.
