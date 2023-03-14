Three people arrested on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Monday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Aaron M. Emch, 47, of Lane 301 Lake George, Fremont, arrested on C.R. 300W at S.R. 120, Fremont, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
• James A. Scott, 46, of the 200 block of Lisle Street, Kendallville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging two felony counts of failure to appear in court and felony contempt of court and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Morgan J. Walker, 34, of the 600 block of Grasslake Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested in the 6200 block of North Old U.S. 27, Fremont, on a char4ge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
