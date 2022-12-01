ANGOLA — The Steuben County Community Foundation has received an estate gift from Victoria (Vicki) Jane Willis that will approximately double the Foundation’s board-directed grantmaking annually.
The gift, valued at approximately $8 million to $10 million, was announced Thursday night when the Community Foundation celebrated its 30th anniversary at T. Furth Center for Performing Arts on the Trine University campus.
The celebration included the premiere of a short film that celebrates Steuben County and its anniversary grantees. Following the premiere of the film, “We Call It Home,” Community Foundation President and CEO Jennifer Danic announced the gift.
“The family is so pleased that this was able to be accomplished,” said Cynthia Willis Pinkerton, the eldest sister of Vicki. Cynthia said she and her sister, Jody, had no idea that Vicki intended to make the estate gift to the Community Foundation.
Vicki Willis was born and raised in Angola and has held a donor-advised fund at the Steuben County Community Foundation since 2007. She died in August at the age of 75.
“The Steuben County Community Foundation was founded on zero dollars and has grown to include thousands of donors with an average gift size of $100,” Danic said. “We’re honored to be a place where donors — at every level — can communicate their love for and confidence in our community. Vicki’s gift ensures that we will be able to continue to connect more people who care with needs that matter for generations to come, and we are so grateful for that.”
Willis was a member of the family that was the longtime owner of The Steuben Republican, which later evolved into Steuben Printing Co. and the eventual merger of the Republican and Democratic newspapers of the community that became The Herald Republican. The Willis family owned the newspaper and printing business from the early 1900s until 1982, when it was sold to Home News Enterprise, Columbus.
Willis is a 1965 Angola High School graduate. She received her bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University. She was a Fulbright Scholar, doing her studies in Munich, Germany. She received a master’s degree from Cornell University in design and environmental analysis. She spent her entire career as a professor at Purdue University from 1972-2010.
While she lived in West Lafayette, she maintained and frequented a cottage at Lake James, which was part of the estate gift to the Community Foundation. She is buried at Circle Hill Cemetery.
Danic said more information about the impact of the Willis gift will be announced in the coming months.
Increases in grantmaking are expected to occur in the next fiscal year, Danic said.
More information about the 30th anniversary and the short film can be found at SteubenFoundation.org/Anniversary.
