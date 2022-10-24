ANGOLA — State Troopers conducted a traffic stop late Saturday night on Interstate 69 in Steuben County, which resulted in the arrest of the Indianapolis driver on multiple charges related to drug and illegal weapons possession.
At approximately 10 p.m., Trooper Casey Davis reported having observed a 2019 Jeep passenger vehicle traveling southbound on I-69 at 100 mph near the 347 mile marker, which is just south of the Angola exit.
Through the course of the resulting traffic stop, Davis developed probable cause to conduct a search of the vehicle.
During the search, Davis discovered a loaded handgun along with numerous items of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, marijuana edible products, and related drug paraphernalia.
Further roadside investigation revealed that the driver, Anthony Liner, 45, of Indianapolis, was identified as being an alleged person prohibited from carrying a handgun in Indiana.
Liner was taken into custody by troopers without incident. He was transported to the Steuben County jail and booked into custody on related criminal charges.
He was charged in Steuben Superior Court on one count of Level 2 felony dealing in methamphetamine, on two counts of Level 3 felony possession of methamphetamine; unlawful carrying of a handgun, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
