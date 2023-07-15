Steuben 4-H Fair schedule The Steuben County 4-H Fair runs from July 21-27. Here is a full schedule of events: Pre-Fair Activities
Wednesday, July 19
4-H Achievement Winner Judging, 2 p.m.,
Thursday, July 20
Miss Steuben County Queen Contest (crowning to take place Friday), 6:30 p.m., Steuben Community Center
Friday, July 21
RPM Trucking, Dump Truck, and Flatbed Division Day – Gates operated by Hamilton Lions Club 8 a.m. to noon – 4-H Livestock Project Check-in, Livestock Barns 9 a.m. – “County Fair” Art Contest Begins, any medium, all ages 12:30 p.m. – 4-H Poultry Show, Rensch Hall 1 p.m. – 4-H Dog Show, Lions Building 5 p.m. – Nacho Dinner by the Lucky Ducks 4-H Club, Lions Building 5:30 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies, Rensch Hall 6 p.m. – Little Miss and Mister Contest and Miss Steuben County Queen Crowning, Rensch Hall 7 p.m. – Truck and Tractor Pulls (bring a lawn chair), Pulling Track 8-10 p.m. – Free Concert: Scotty Butters
Saturday, July 22
Boutique and Craft Show Day — Steve Jennings Ecowater Systems Day – Gates operated by Pleasant Lake Lions Club 8 a.m. – Started Calf and Dairy Feeder Consignment Bidding, Started Calf Barn 9 a.m. – 4-H Swine Show, Rensch Hall 9 — 11 a.m. – Open Class Project Check-in, Lions Building 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Boutique and Craft Show, Lions Building Lawn Noon – 4-H Rocket Launch Rain Date, meet outside Event Center 1 p.m. – Open Class Exhibit Judging, Lions Building 2 p.m. – 4-H Goat Show, Rensch Hall 3 p.m. – 4-H Faceoff Registration Due, Fair Office 4 p.m. – “County Fair” Art Contest Ends 4 p.m. – Open Class Silent Auction for Baked Goods, Lions Building 4:30 p.m. – Free Performance by the Prairie Heights High School Drama Club, Rensch Hall 5 p.m. – Pork Dinner by the Angola High School FFA Chapter, Lions Building 6 p.m. – “County Fair Art Contest Silent Auction Begins, Lions Building 6-8 p.m. – Free Concert: Rekt 8 p.m. – IPRA and Mid-States Rodeo by Diamond J Rodeo Company, Grandstands Sunday, July 23 Miller Poultry Day – Gates operated by Land of Lakes Lions Club 7 a.m. – Pancake & Sausage Breakfast with Biscuits and Gravy by the Steuben County Extension Homemakers, Lions Building 9 a.m. – 4-H Horse & Pony Show (English, Versatility, Speedmanship), H&P Arena 9 a.m. – 4-H Rabbit Show, Rabbit Barn 10 a.m. – 4-H Dairy Feeder Steer, Beef Feeder, Dairy Beef, and Beef Shows, Rensch Hall 1 p.m. – IPRA and Mid-States Rodeo by Diamond J Rodeo Company, Grandstands 2 p.m. – 4-H Sewing Fashion Revue Judging, followed by 4-H Consumer Clothing Judging, Lions Building 4 p.m. – Old Fashioned Games and Contests, all ages: Sponsored by Meijer, Rensch Hall 4-8 p.m. – Chainsaw Carvings by Scott Lepley, Lions Building Lawn 4-8 p.m. – Double H Farms Petting Zoo 5 p.m. – Baked Potato Bar Dinner by The Conquerors 4-H Club, Lions Building 6-8 p.m. – Free Concert: Rae of Light, Rensch Hall
Monday, July 24
Big C Lumber Day — Gates operated by the Angola and Hamilton American Legions 9 a.m. – 4-H Started Calf Show, Rensch Hall 11 a.m. – 4-H Horse & Pony Show (Western Pleasure, Halter, Trail, Showmanship), H&P Arena 12-4 p.m. – Wool Spinning Demos by Selph Made LLC 2 p.m. – 4-H Cat Show, Rensch Hall 3 p.m. – 4-H Verbal Communications Presentations, Rensch Hall 4 p.m. – 4-H Sheep Show, Rensch Hall 4-8 p.m. – Double H Farms Petting Zoo 4-8 p.m. – Chainsaw Carvings by Scott Lepley, Lions Building Lawn 4:30 p.m. – Brisket Mac and Cheese Dinner by Fremont Ready, Willing & Able 4-H Club, Lions Building 6 p.m. – 4-H Faceoff, Rensch Hall
Tuesday, July 25
Family Fun Day / Steuben County REMC Day – Gates operated by Orland Tigers Youth League, Prairie Heights Football and Wrestling Teams, and the Steuben County Republicans 9 a.m. – 4-H Dairy Show, Rensch Hall 9:45 a.m. – Story Time with the Carnegie Public Library and Farm Bureau, Inc., Lions Building 10 a.m. – Coloring Contest, ages 1-12, Lions Building 10 a.m. – 6 PM – Kids Bounce Houses and Activities by Steuben County REMC, Lions Building Lawn 10:30 a.m. – Kids’ Craft Time, Lions Building 11 a.m. – Kids’ Carnival Games, ages 0-12, Rensch Hall 11:30 a.m. – Paper Airplane Toss, ages 3-12, Rensch Hall 3:30 p.m. – Pedal Tractor Pull by Farm Bureau Inc., ages 3-12, Rensch Hall 4 p.m. – Steuben County REMC Live Line Demo, Lions Building 4 p.m. – 4-H Horse & Pony Show (Speed), H&P Arena 4-6 p.m. – Steuben County REMC Member Appreciation, Lions Building Lawn 4-8 p.m. – Double H Farms Petting Zoo 5 p.m. – Chicken & Noodles Dinner by the 101 Lakes Kiwanis Club, Lions Building 5 p.m. – Kids’ Pet Parade, ages 3-12, & Eating Contests by Farm Bureau Inc., ages 3-12, Rensch Hall (in front of stage) 8-9:30 p.m. – Free Concert, sponsored by Steuben County REMC: The Hubie Ashcraft Band, Rensch Hall
Wednesday, July 26
Key Bank Day – Gates operated by Orland Lions Club 9 a.m. – 4-H Tractor Driving Competition, Lions Building Lawn 11 a.m. – 4-H Livestock and Small Animal Skill-a-thon, Lions Building 1 p.m. – Water Games for 4-H’ers, Lions Building Lawn 3 p.m. – 4-H Small Animal Supreme Showmanship Contest, Rensch Hall 4-8 p.m. – Double H Farms Petting Zoo 4 p.m. – “County Fair” Art Silent Auction Ends, Lions Building 5 p.m. – Sloppy Joe Dinner by Cedar Creek Tractor Association, Lions Building 5-8 p.m. – Classic Car and Truck Cruise-In by Everage Motors, Lions Building Parking Lot, Free Gate Admission for all Cruisers 6 p.m. – 4-H Large Animal Supreme Showmanship Contest (Horse), H&P Arena 6:15 p.m. – 4-H Large Animal Supreme Showmanship Contest, Rensch Hall Following Showmanship – Release of Non-Auction and Non-Block Sale Animals
Thursday, July 27
Farmers State Bank Day 8-9 a.m. – Release of 4-H Project Exhibits, Steuben County Event Center 8:30 a.m. – 4-H Champion Pictures, Steuben County Event Center 9 a.m. – Event Center Clean-up 10 a.m. – 4-H Livestock Auction, Rensch Hall
CROOKED LAKE — A summer classic returns to Steuben County next week.
The Steuben County 4-H Fair 2023 is scheduled for July 21-27. Event staples and new opportunities can be found during the week.
Most notably, the “County Fair” art contest will enter its second year while the traditional animal shows are spread throughout the seven days.
For the thrill seekers, the IPRA and Mid-States Rodeo by Diamond J. Rodeo Company will be performing a two-day event. There will also be bounce houses on Tuesday during Family Fun Day, something completely new to the fair.
“Tuesday is now called Family Fun Day and (Steuben County) REMC is actually hosting their annual member appreciation event during the fair, at the fair,” said Tami Mosier, director of Steuben County’s Purdue Extension. “REMC has decided to sponsor that whole day.”
Those looking to enjoy live entertainment can attend the larger free concert schedule this year. Four evenings will host bands and local talent: Scotty Butters, Rekt, Rae of Light and the Hubie Ashcraft Band.
The curious-minded are encouraged to attend any of the demonstrations throughout the week. On Monday, Selph Made LLC will be doing wool spinning and on Tuesday REMC will show a live line demo.
“They’re (REMC) doing some live line demos just to think about safety around electrical lines and stuff,” Mosier said.
Supporters of local crafting vendors will find extensive collections and offerings as the boutique and craft show is growing. Several vendors will be present Saturday to show off their unique creations.
There truly is something for everyone.
Although Steuben County’s 4-H graduated out about 38 seniors in 2022, this year membership in the program has remained steady. The future of the county’s 4-H program is looking bright thanks to the newest kids in town, literally.
“Where we’re experiencing the biggest boom so to speak is in Mini 4-H which is for grades K-2. So while we don’t have a lot of seniors this year, our Mini 4-H program is really growing so we’re excited for that so hopefully those kids will stick with us and experience 10 years of 4-H as well,” Mosier said.
This year will also mark the end of the fair’s July arrival to Steuben. The 2024 Steuben County 4-H Fair will take place in June. While the event has always been held beginning on the third Friday of July, next year will welcome a late June fair.
“There are nine counties in the state of Indiana that have a slight overlap with the Indiana State Fair and we just happen to be one of them because we’re a late July fair and so we are making that jump (to June) primarily for the Indiana State Fair,” Mosier said.
The announcement has been met with mixed opinions from the public. Most understand the desire to shift Steuben’s fair dates, but some did not want the change.
Parents and families have pointed out though that by shifting the fair, July isn’t as busy and allows time to prepare for school in August.
“Often our fair ends and a week later school starts. This will give people, what I feel like, a little more summer,” Mosier said.
Gate admission for a daily pass is walk-in $2 and car $5. A weekly pass purchased prior to opening day is $10. A weekly pass purchased during the fair is $15. Truck pull and rodeo event admission is $15 single adult ticket, $25 for two adult tickets, $20 single pit pass, $35 for two pit passes and $5 youth ticket (ages 5-12).
The 2023 Steuben County 4-H Fair will take place at the Steuben County Fairgrounds, 100 Lane 101b Cooked Lake. For the list of sponsors or more information visit the Purdue University Extension website: extension.purdue.edu.
