Harlee Henney gets the traditional stock bucket bath after winning supreme showman on July 27, 2022 in the Steuben County 4-H Fair. This year’s supreme showman competition, scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m., could be impacted by the Steuben County Fair overlapping with the Indiana State Fair’s schedule. For that reason, some events at the fair will not be on their traditional days. Check the schedule for the latest.