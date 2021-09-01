ANGOLA — Artistic ability, in all of its many forms, is a natural talent. Just ask Reggie Johnson of Angola.
For him, it started at the Fort Wayne Art School, which is now part of Purdue Fort Wayne.
“I took torn paper and pieced them together in a design,” Johnson said. “There might have been more to it for them, but I don’t know, it was back then, it was the ‘60s.”
It wasn’t long — a year of studying fine arts at Fort Wayne Art — before the ever longing need for scenic change that is creativity put a camera in his hand at Palomar College in San Marcos, California.
With illustration, graphic arts and photography on his resume, Johnson spent nearly three decades branding his artistry as a “printed circuit board designer working all over the western United States.”
In his retirement he now lives in Angola and has been drawn back to art.
“At this time all the artwork was created by hand,” Johnson said “When it went to computers I moved on.”
This evolution and integration of technology and art only led Johnson further down the path toward cohesively binding his artistry, personality and specialties.
“I had my own advertising/design business working with Macintosh computers and teaching the graphics software on the earlier systems,” said Johnson.
In his retirement, Johnson spends most of his time with his wife Judy Ries and their two rescue poodles Sophie, 9, and MarleeAnne, 13.
Still, like most retirees, he continues working but more for the love of his lifelong craft than out of financial necessity.
Johnson started his local artistry several years ago after a friend asked him to build benches out of cypress and cedar for his upcoming nuptials on Lake George.
Now, Johnson’s woodwork is on display in not only parts of Steuben County but also in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and other parts of Indiana.
“Colleen Everage has been very helpful. She’s kind of a force to be reckoned with down here and she’s helped put my name out there,” Johnson said.
Everage placed one of Johnson’s benches in Bird Song Park last year.
In retirement, Johnson has continued his artistic education by studying photography at Cranbrook Academy of Art in Detroit and photography techniques and large format cameras at the Professional Photographers of America School.
“In 2013 I attended Marc Adams School of Woodworking in Franklin for a week of working with concrete, wood and stone,” Johnson said.
It was through this continued learning venture that Johnson met his now close friend Clay Foster, a famed woodturner.
Foster instructed that class and in 2014 asked Johnson to help teach a class in wood and concrete at The Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts.
“Foster has probably had the most influence on my woodwork. His work is all over the world and in galleries,” Johnson said.
“Over the years of remodeling many homes, I always had a hand in remodeling and the remodeling industry. I had a handyman business building kitchens and bathrooms. In 2009 a local residential builder asked me to work as a sales rep-project manager for him,” Johnson added. “Through all this, I assembled a fairly nice shop of my own. After lots of work, I began making & selling higher-end outdoor furniture. My work has evolved to pieces that do not use mechanical fasteners and are much more appealing in style.”
Johnson is also available to create art for his community and like all art lovers believes more should be done in art education.
“It’s my creative outlet,” he said.”Building helps people understand how things go together, and not that many people know what’s going on, what it takes to make something. Maybe it’s the mindset of an engineering background but there’s a lot more to this than many people understand.”
If you want to see more of Johnson’s work check out his Facebook page: Arteffectz Studio. Email Johnson at callreggie@gmail.com or call him at 243-6713.
