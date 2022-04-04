ANGOLA — Students tested their teachers’ basketball skills on Friday at Carlin Park Elementary.
Carlin Park Elementary School hosted a basketball Friday afternoon where students schooled their teachers in a lighthearted basketball game.
The Carlin Park Elementary students who presented good character and doing their personal very best during the month of March earned a spot on the basketball team or in the bleachers.
The event was dubbed as, “Bringing the A Game,” said Carlin Park Elementary School Principal John Curtis.
“The game ended in a nail biter,” said Curtis, “but the JR. Cardinals pulled out the win with a two point win!”
Curtis said both the students and the teachers brought their A Game on Friday.
A special appreciation shout out was made to Griffin Cope who suited up in the Carlin Park Elementary School Cardinal mascot.
“Cardinals are going to continue to be working on bringing their A game every day and they challenge everyone else to do the same,” said Curtis.
