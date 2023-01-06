ANGOLA — Brokaw Movie House shows a sensory friendly movie for kids who struggle with sensory needs, such as low tolerance to loud sounds and bright light, and high activity rate.
The next screening is today at 11 a.m.
Admission is free, as the event is sponsored by KC Learning Center, Angola. The movie that is chosen to be shown on Saturday is “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”
This is not the first time that Brokaw Movie House conducts sensory friendly events. General Manager Taylor Kerner said that the main motivation for her to have those events is that she has a daughter, Haven Wetzel, 8, on the autism spectrum and struggles in different environments.
“Really that’s kind of where my drive was to do it,” said Kerner.
Kerner said what sensory friendly movie meant was that the theater put the lights on and turned the sound down, and the kids were allowed not to sit still and be quiet, but to get up and walk around. In addition, seeing and hearing devices are offered to those who are visually or auditory challenged.
“There is no social rights or wrongs,” Kerner said. “They are just free to be themselves.”
The theater also prepared 12 sensory-friendly bags for the kids that can be taken for the time of the movie. The bags have items such as puppets, headphones and hand-sanitizers. Bags will be distributed on first-come, first-served basis. The kids can check the bags out, and then return them to the theater staff that will sanitize the contents of the bags.
Kerner said that “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” is the third sensory-friendly movie they had done recently. She explained that the theater selected that movie because they felt it was something that kids and adults would also like.
The previous sensory movies were shown by Brokaw Movie House at the start of the summer. Kerner said that the theater was trying to make such events free.
Usually between 50 individuals and 50 families show up for the sensory friendly movies at Brokaw. Kerner said the previous sensory friendly movie at Brokaw was sponsored by Beechwood Veterinary Clinic, and the first one was sponsored by Anthony Wayne Foundation.
Founder and CEO of KC Learning Center Holly Witherby said that was the first time they were sponsoring the sensory friendly movie, but they had done other sensory friendly activities in the community before including hockey at Trine and sponsoring a sensory friendly evening at Ridenour Acres last fall.
“Sometimes it’s hard for us to take our kiddos somewhere like that,” said Witherby. “Cause it’s usually busy.”
She said that her son, for instance, who also was an autism spectrum, did not do well with crowds, and it was nice to have those events for the families in similar situation because they were all in the same boat, and nobody would be judging if somebody’s kid had a meltdown.
“Most of them are going to understand,” said Witherby.
Witherby said that Taylor reached out to her, and Witherby said that she thought that kids would like the cartoon, and for them it was an opportunity to make the event completely free for the community.
“We pay for it,” she said. “KC Learning Center will.”
