ANGOLA — A mysterious monolith has appeared in Bird Song Park in Angola.
The triangular, metal object is about 10- to 12-feet tall and appears similar to ones discovered in Utah, California and Romania late last year. Instead of a shiny, reflective surface, the prism in Bird Song Park appears to be constructed of unfinished metal and has welded seams.
The monolith bears a singular marking: “MMXX,” the Roman numerals for the year 2020, are welded near the top of one of the sides of the structure.
Bird Song Park, located on the corner of East Maumee and North Elizabeth streets in downtown Angola, is privately owned by Craig and Colleen Everage and open to the public. The family plans to deed the land so it remains a park in perpetuity.
Colleen said the monolith first appeared on New Year’s Day.
Several people have inquired about the origins of the structure, but so far the Everages have been quiet about its installation, though there were plans for a sculpture for the park.
Beginning last year, monoliths have been appearing in various locations around the globe for unknown reasons.
The large metal slabs are suspected to be art installations, but for the most part the identities of those who placed them remain unknown, adding to the fun, lighthearted sense of mystery and intrigue.
