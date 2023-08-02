A Trine University group poses with their tour guide, Svjetlana, left, outside the Helsinki Airport. Back, starting second from left, are Alex Nichols, a math education major from Cameron Park, California; Alyssa Cornell, an elementary education/special education major from Kalamazoo, Michigan; Alison Todd, assistant professor in the Franks School of Education; Jordan Clemens-Savage, an elementary education/special education major from Coldwater, Michigan; and Emily Wampler, an elementary education major from Alva, Florida. In front are Olivia Drerup, an elementary education/special education major from Kendallville; and Sophie Hollinger, an exercise science/sport and recreation major from Goshen.