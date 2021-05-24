ANGOLA — Trine University welcomed its newest doctor of physical therapy class at a special ceremony on Friday.
During the white coat ceremony, 34 members of the Trine University doctor of physical therapy class of 2023 received their white coats, symbolizing their entry into the physical therapy profession.
The ceremony, typically held in the fall when the students start their studies, moved to this spring due to COVID-19 concerns and was held in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts on Trine University's main campus in Angola.
The following students received white coats:
• Hans Baumgartner of Highland Heights, Ohio
• Jacob Bickel of Fort Wayne
• Joseph Bodovetz of Orlando, Florida
• Lydia Boyles of Rome City
• Colin Brockhouse of Fort Wayne
• Abigail Buckland of Fort Wayne
• Nicole Chatterson of Greenfield
• Miranda Coombs of Lexington, Michigan
• Rachel DeWeese of McCordsville
• Sarah Dyson of Payne, Ohio
• Bailey Fleming of Greenfield
• Ethan Flynn of Bowling Green, Kentucky
• Kyle Foerg of La Porte
• Natalie Grose of Fort Wayne
• Taylor Jenkins of Fort Wayne
• Lindee Kaldahl of Hastings, Nebraska
• Kennedy Kroeckel of Defiance, Ohio
• Abigail Kuhlman of Napoleon, Ohio
• Sybil Kurian of Elkhart
• Taylor Light of Bellevue, Ohio
• Emma McIntosh of Indianapolis
• Stephen Nix of Leo
• Kaitlyn Porter of Albion, Michigan
• Noah Recker of Toledo, Ohio
• Kayla Reeg of Richmond, Virginia
• Katie Simon of Paw Paw, Michigan
• Nick Skinner of Fort Wayne
• Morgan Smith of Liberty Township, Ohio
• Alex Stavretis of Fort Wayne
• Jordan Stevens of Fort Wayne
• Ethel Taylor of Fort Wayne
• Emily Tharp of Lafayette
• Kelsi Warfield of Garrett
• Brendan Werstine of Lakewood, California
