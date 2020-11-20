ANGOLA — A rural Angola property was heavily damaged by fire Thursday.
The fire was spotted by a Steuben County Sheriff's Deputy on patrol, said an Angola Fire Department news release.
Deputy Rich McCarty saw a large column of smoke at 8730 E. C.R. 15N, the home of William and Delores Bredemeyer. Upon investigation, he found a detached garage engulfed by flames and the house beginning to catch fire, said the report.
McCarty found a homeowner in the basement and they rescued several animals that were in pens in or around the garage though a dog and several cats were lost in the garage fire, said the report.
Angola Fire Department was on the scene in 10 minutes, finding the garage in flames and heavy fire inside the house.
"Fire crews went with an offensive attack, although hampered by the heavy winds. The crews aggressively got the bulk of the fire knocked down," said the report by Fire Chief T.R. Hagerty. "The residence did sustain heavy fire damage and the garage was a total loss. There was also a large woods and field fire that occurred due to the garage fire."
Damage is estimated at $500,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Angola firefighters were assisted by firefighters from Fremont, Metz, Ashley/Hudson, Steuben Township, Hamilton, Orland, Waterloo, Butler, Auburn, Florence Township (Ohio), Northwest Township (Ohio) and Stroh. Garrett Fire Department stood by at the Angola station and Kendallville and LaGrange fire departments were dispatched but the call was cancelled.
Clear Lake Police Department, Steuben County EMS and Steuben County REMC were also at the scene.
