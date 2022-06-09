Five people arrested by area police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after arrests were made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday and early Thursday.
• Cyra J. Bates, 26, of the 400 block of South Shoup Street, arrested on Hoosier Drive at Wohlert Street on charges of misdemeanor theft and driving while suspended with a prior within the last 10 years.
• Robert J. Hocker, 54, of the 400 block of Oakwood Street, arrested on Darling Street at South Street on charges of misdemeanor possession of a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Whitney M. Kelley, 29, of the 100 block of South Gonser Avenue, Ashley, arrested in the 100 block of West State Street, Ashley, on charges of felony battery against a public safety official engaged in duty and misdemeanor public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Billy J. Moore, 60, of the 300 block of Pigeon Street, Ligonier, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Allen-Michael S. Ostrander, 31, of the 100 block of Alan Drive, Fremont, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
