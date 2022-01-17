ANGOLA — An Angola man is facing multiple charges after he resisted arrest in an incident that required the response of multiple officers and injured at least three of them.
Saturday at about 11:30 p.m., Aaron J. Sylvia, 40, was pulled over by Indiana State Police Trooper Ben Walker on C.R. 275N near C.R. 85W in rural Angola, east of Lake James.
After seeking assistance, Sylvia resisted to the point that numerous officers from four different police agencies had to be called in to bring the situation under control.
During the course of the stop, Walker requested assistance from Steuben County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Alex Harris and his K9 unit to assist on an open air search for narcotics.
When Harris arrived, Walker asked Sylvia to exit his vehicle when he started to resist the officers.
Harris deployed a Taser device, but it did not subdue Sylvia, police said.
Shortly thereafter, Trooper Dan Burkey arrived on the scene and he, too, engaged in the physical altercation to try to subdue Sylvia. Multiple other officers arrived on the scene and eventually Sylvia was subdued.
Sylvia was taken to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital for treatment then booked into the Steuben County Jail.
Walker, Burkey and Harris also sustained injuries and received medical attention then were released.
Sylvia was booked on initial charges of Level 6 felony battery against a public safety official and battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty and Class A misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, Class B misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and CClass C misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
Assistance at the scene was provided by several troopers from the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post, the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, Angola Police Department, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement and Countryside Towing Service.
