Three local counties boost rating to orange
INDIANAPOLIS — A week after seeing COVID-19 ratings worsen to their worst point ever, Indiana showed marked improvement last week, with many counties getting better ratings than the week before.
That included northeast Indiana, where Noble, DeKalb and LaGrange counties all improved from red to orange. Steuben County stayed in red, but just barely, as it showed improvement from a week ago, too, just not enough to change colors.
Overall, Indiana saw a widespread and rapid improvement from where it was a week earlier, although all but one county remained in orange and red, the two color codes representing the highest spread of COVID-19.
Last week, 33 counties stayed in red, representing about a third of the state but a marked improvement from 73 red counties the previous week. Orange counties changed from 19 to 58, while the state had one county in yellow for “moderate” spread, after zero the week before.
No counties are currently rated in blue for low spread, a trend that’s been in place since Nov. 11.
Steuben County aims for in-person 4-H fair
ANGOLA — Plans are being made with the hope of having a live Steuben County 4-H Fair this year, just like the pre-pandemic days.
During a meeting of the Steuben County Park committee Thursday, Purdue Extension Educator Tami Mosier and fair board Vice President Brian Werner talked about this year’s fair and other changes that might be coming at the fairgrounds at Crooked Lake.
After talking about a new structure that might be built at the fairgrounds, Mosier said, “Another thing to consider is we don’t know what this year is going to look like.”
Last year the fair was virtual, with no one on site. That’s the last option on anyone’s mind for this year, Mosier said.
The preferred plan is for the fair to be held just as it has been in any previous year, with entertainment and the 4-H competitions and open to all.
Plan B is to conduct only a 4-H exhibit and competition that would be open to 4-H’ers and their families. This was done by many counties last year, including DeKalb County, in order to limit exposure to possible contamination from COVID-19.
No time frame has been given for how this year’s Steuben fair is going to pan out. It is scheduled for July 16-22.
Auburn receives grant for tree inventory
AUBURN — Auburn will take stock of its trees this year, thanks to a state grant award, Mayor Mike Ley said Tuesday.
Every tree in city rights of way, in parks and on other city-owned land will be identified and evaluated in the study.
Auburn has received a grant of up to $23,600 for the tree inventory project, an amount the city will match, Ley told the Auburn Common Council at its meeting in City Hall.
“Troy Ackerman did an awesome job filling out that application,” which reportedly earned the highest score in the state among similar requests, Ley said. Ackerman serves as president of the city Tree Commission, which Ley reactivated last year. He also works as associate superintendent of the Auburn Street Department.
“The intent is to inventory the approximately 5,000 trees along city streets and in city parks and develop a tree management plan, all in 2021,” Ackerman said Wednesday.
“It’s endless, the number of uses” for the study, Ley said.
The city now will choose a consultant for the project, which Ley expects will take the majority of this summer to complete.
Police officers buy heater for needy family
ANGOLA — Three officers from Angola’s Police Department are being praised for going above and beyond their normal duties in the way they helped a family in need Monday.
Sgt. Brandon Booth, accompanied by Officer Ethan Howe and Officer Brittany Otis, responded early Monday morning to a request for help in the 1200 block of West Mill Street after a resident of the mobile home park there, Ju-Le-Ann Estates, had alerted police to a potential disturbance in a neighboring lot.
When officers arrived at the address, they found the doors of the mobile home open and smoke pouring out of the residence. The family living there, officers discovered, did not have a safe heat source and had been using what police described as a “patio-style fireplace” to warm their home.
Officers first checked on children in the home, and after determining that they were OK, they quickly moved the fire pit outside.
While Otis worked to clear the remaining smoke from the residence, Booth and Howe made a trip to Walmart, where they spent more than $100 of their own money to purchase the family a safe electric heater. Once back at the trailer, officers plugged in the new heater and gave the family a safety briefing on its use.
Council considers how to protect monument
ANGOLA — Angola officials are considering how they might protect the mound that’s home to the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument from future protests after the historic landmark became a gathering point for numerous public demonstrations last year.
Councilman Gary Crum raised the issue at Monday’s Angola Common Council meeting. Referencing a Jan. 16 column by Herald Republican Editor Mike Marturello, which argued that Angola’s elected officials need to take a stand to protect the sacred ground, Crum asked whether the city could draft an ordinance prohibiting demonstrations from taking place on the mound surrounding the monument.
“I couldn’t agree with the article more,” Crum said. “I don’t think it was right to have people on the mound demonstrating, or on the monument. I don’t know how other council people think about that, but if we are in agreement, or, if we think we could move along with this I’d like to see us put an ordinance together.”
Constructed in 1917, the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument is where the community commemorates the end of the Civil War and honors the 1,278 men from Steuben County who served in the Union Army.
However, during the past summer, Black Lives Matter protesters and counter-demonstrators staged frequent demonstrations on the mound. One gathering last fall saw Second Amendment activists openly carrying rifles while they briefly occupied the circle.
Crum floated the idea of the city designating a particular space for public demonstrations.
Garrett adds childe safety seat fitting site
GARRETT — The Garrett Police Department is now one of 15 law enforcement agencies in the state to have a permanent child safety seat fitting station and is the only police department in the four-county northeast Indiana area to provide this service.
It is the second permanent fitting station in DeKalb County, with the Women’s Care Center of Auburn being the other option available.
The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute manages a network of Child Safety Seat Inspection Stations — places where parents and caregivers can make appointments to have their child safety seats inspected by a certified child passenger safety technician. The certified technician will evaluate the way that the child is currently traveling, check the child’s current restraint for recalls, proper fit and proper installation. The parent or caregiver is instructed in how to properly use and install the child restraint.
The inspection is a free service. Caregivers are encouraged to schedule an appointment to visit one of approximately 104 Child Safety Seat Inspection Stations across Indiana.
Park to be named for major booster
AUBURN — A park along the Auburn-Waterloo Trail, across the road from DeKalb High School, will be named for one of its biggest boosters.
DeKalb County Commissioners voted Monday to name the site Metzger Park in honor of Ken Metzger.
“For all he’s done, for his continued interest in this project, we think it would be a very nice gesture,” said Dick Shankle, president of the Auburn-Waterloo Trail organization.
Since 2014, Metzger has donated more than $22,449 in cash and services to the park, Shankle told the commissioners at their meeting Monday in the DeKalb County Courthouse.
Commissioners will decide Monday if they can donate $3,000 for a sign designating the site as Metzger Park.
Avilla employees get hazard pay bonus
AVILLA — The Avilla Town Council voted Wednesday to give each of its 14 full-time employees $750 hazard pay bonuses tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
“COVID is a big deal for us,” said Town Marshal Glen Wills, who made the pitch for the bonus. “Our officers are at a lot of risk.”
Wills also asked for an extension of the COVID policy that allowed supervisors to send employees home with COVID if they believed themselves to have been exposed to the virus. The policy had allowed up to 14 days paid off in such circumstances for employees.
Wills said Rome City recently gave $1,200 in hazard pay to its full-time employees.
Night to Shine becomes drive-through event
SHIPSHEWANA — With less than a month to go, people behind LaGrange County Night to Shine 2021 are putting the final touches on this year’s celebration.
This year’s Night to Shine will be a little different than in past years, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The annual celebration traditionally would take place in a large hall, but coronavirus safety protocols made that impossible this time.
This year’s Night to Shine is set for Friday, Feb. 12, from 6-8 p.m. This year it becomes a drive-through event, moving to the Shipshewana Trading Place Antique Auction barn. Guests and their drivers will be directed to pull into the Trading Place parking lot and slowly follow a path through the property toward the auction barn, where they will join in the celebration.
LaGrange County Night to Shine organizer Allisa Brown said the Tim Tebow Foundation, creators of Night to Shine, encouraged local groups like hers to reinvent the annual celebration for the local special needs community.
Brown said her group completely recreated the local event. Night to Shine has been a huge local success over the last five years.
