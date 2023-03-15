ANGOLA — Angola activist and entrepreneur Colleen Everage and artist Janelle Slone presided over a dedication ceremony Tuesday for a women's mural project that is now placed in the Steuben Community Center.
The mural is named “Living Life in Full Bloom.” The project was made possible with funding from Indiana Humanities and the Steuben County Community Foundation.
“This is a gift to Steuben County from the Angola Main Street and the many women that gifted their time and talent to this endeavor,” Everage said.
Everage commissioned the mural and spearheaded the idea. She said she wanted a project that would symbolize that despite the fact that we are all different, we can still be together as are the different flowers of the mural.
“I thought it would be cool to do a public art piece that our local women created together, and it shows the community, it shows that we're all different, and together we make a beautiful picture,” she said.
The project was also intended at celebrating Indiana’s Women's Suffrage Centennial and the uniqueness of each individual woman, both of which should be celebrated not only once in 100 years, but daily, said Everage.
Slone noted that for her it was amazing what could happen if many people were coming together for a purpose, and how different all the flowers turned out to be in the end. The project was completed in one year by 50 local women who contributed to creating their own individual flowers.
The dedication ceremony became an opportunity for the participants to finally meet in a festive atmosphere with live modern music played by Vince Gilbert who said he usually performs in one of the local churches.
After the project was completed name suggestions were submitted to the organizers via the Angola Main Street Facebook page. Former Steuben County Commissioner Lynne Liechty then helped to connect the authors of the project with the county commissioners.
“I said, it is a beautiful piece of artwork, you definitely need it,” said Liechty.
At the dedication ceremony the participants were all given sunflower pins and pink tulips. Many of them said they decided to participate because they loved art and clay in particular.
Greta Robinson, who used to teach art in Fremont, said that she decided to participate because she really liked art and working with clay.
Some of them were so moved by the outcome of their endeavor they were in tears.
Patricia Schlup, who worked as an art teacher in the area for 24 years, was one of them.
She said that her flower came out a little different from what she expected, but it was still “a pretty flower in there with all the others.”
“I think it's a wonderful tribute to women, to artists,” said Schlup.
Many noted they decided to participate in the project because they had primarily taken some art classes from Slone, who was supervising the project, and enjoyed working with her.
Jane Odom said she had known Slone for about 20 years as an amazing, creative person.
Jessica Charlton said she decided to participate because she liked the idea behind the project, and she also liked that they were given a couple of cutouts by Slone, and they were able to develop their individual flower designs.
Debbie Bickford said that to produce the flowers they met a couple of times first for forming it and then for painting. She said that for her it was a fun activity to participate in.
“It was really fun just to be able to sit around with a bunch of other women and make something really beautiful like this,” said Bickford.
Some of the artists said they tried to add symbolical depth to their creations, too.
Anne Eddy said the three petals of her purple flower in the bottom of the mural could symbolize things like family, art and relationships, or family, work and art.
Sera Brown came to the dedication ceremony with her niece Amie LaFleur whose last name was very fitting for the occasion. They said they saw an announcement about the project and decided to sign up as it was a great opportunity to meet people for Brown, who had just moved to the area.
“It's just fun to take your girlfriends on the weekend and go and have fun,” said LaFleur.
Having seen their art in one of the hallways of the Steuben Community Center, the women said that they liked how much light it was providing. They hoped the community would come out and enjoy the mural.
“I hope they see it because every one of those is a little bit of a labor of love,” said Brown.
