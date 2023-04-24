ANGOLA — The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the 10th anniversary of its Annual Ebbie Awards aimed at distinguishing outstanding professionals and businesses in the community at Glendarin Hills Golf Club on Thursday.
“We recognize chamber members in the community in different categories,” said Angola Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Julia Hewitt.
She explained that the chamber has 12 categories to recognize distinguished businesses and leaders in the community. The aim of this event is to recognize business professionals and business leaders and businesses in the community, who “go over and above,” said Hewitt.
The nominations include Customer Service Excellence, Educator of the Year, First Responder of the Year, Healthcare Professional of the Year, New Business of the Year, Established Business of the Year, Emerging Business Leader of the Year, Established Business Leader of the Year.
Other nominations included Best Business Contribution to the Community, Best Individual Contribution to the Community, Chamber Volunteer of the Year, and Non-Profit Organization of the Year.
The finalists in each group were selected by the chamber, and the public voted for the winners that were announced at the awards ceremony.
“Each chamber member gets recognized for their dedication and service to their community,” said Hewitt.
Some of the nominees like Steuben County Community Foundation CEO Jennifer Danic or Executive Director of Steuben County Tourism Bureau June Julien were known for their multiple community projects, and it was clear what accomplishments brought them nominations.
In other cases, the overall input of an individual in the community was undeniable, the finalists themselves could not tell why they were nominated or were too shy to admit. That was especially the case with the first responders’ table.
Pete Decker and Corey Glasper from the Angola Fire Department and Brittany Ottis from the Angola Police Department said the nomination came as a surprise to them, and Decker and Glasper only became aware of that when they received a letter from their human resources director, Sue Essman.
“It’s a surprise to both of us,” said Glasper.
Essman came to support the event. She said that this year they have six nominees for first responder of the year, and she and other city employees were excited to see who was going to be the vote-getter and the winner.
The educator finalists included MSD of Steuben County Early Learning Center Director Jami Hubbard, Trine Assistant Professor Justin Bock, and others. Emily Yoder, nominated in the same category, said she was the MSD online safety specialist and was delivering digital citizenship lessons.
“It’s nice to be recognized, and it’s an honor,” said Yoder. “I think all teachers should be recognized; we’ve been through a lot in the last couple of years.”
Jennifer Marshall, who teaches applied life skills at the MSD of Steuben County helping disabled students become productive citizens, said she was nominated because she was teaching her students how to make their way in the world and take care of themselves.
“I guess somebody thinks I am a good educator,” said Marshall.
New Business of the Year nominees included Tilbury Golf Academy, Culver’s, the Mill District, Sprunger and Sprunger Attorneys at Law, and others. Sprunger and Sprunger Attorneys at Law founders Cory and Allison Sprunger said their business idea is in bringing young professionals back to small communities.
Now, nine years since they first started, they have six firms in Indiana, and all of them are focused on small towns. One of the young professionals they brought to Angola Abbee Vetter was also nominated as Emerging Business Leader of the Year.
Vetter said that they opened their Angola business in February 2022, and she was excited about it. She said it was important for her to expand the legal community in Angola that does not have a lot of lawyers.
Chamber Volunteer of the Year nominees included the names of the local business owner Tony Isa, Director of Operations at Wagler and Associates Eric Yoder, Austin Budreau from State Farm Insurance, local photographer Michelle Cook, and others.
Budreau said he was excited and honored by the nominations and thanked his team and the community. Cook said she volunteered all over with the Heritage Club, 4-H Program, and others. She said the Ebbie Awards is a phantastic event and is very excited and honored to receive her nomination.
“I was very excited and honored, and I love Angola,” said Cook.
The New Business of the Year became Tilbury Golf Academy; Established Business of the Year award went to Brokaw Movie House, and Jourdan Thomson from the Mill District became Emerging Business Leader of the Year.
Angola Mayor Richard HIckman was admitted as Accomplished Business Leader of the Year. Cardinal IG received a recognition for the Best Business Contribution to the Community, and June Julien was honored as the Best Individual Contribution to the Community.
Eric Yoder became Chamber Volunteer of the Year; Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County received recognition as the Non-Profit Organization of the Year, and Excellence in Customer Service went to Caleo Café.
Julie Clary from the MSD of Steuben County was the Educator of the Year; her daughter Sarah won the honor last year. Otis was First Responder of the Year, and Todd Rumsey from Cameron Memorial Community Hospital was the Healthcare Professional of the Year.
The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce thanked all the sponsors of the event, and re-confirmed its commitment to providing proactive leadership and value to its members and the local community.
“We continually acknowledge and honor those from our business community members and organizations that work with us towards these goals,” said the chamber.
