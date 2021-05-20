ANGOLA — Opportunities for the disabled are on the rise thanks to a new partnership between Carnegie Public Library and Easterseals RISE.
In partnership with Carnegie Public Library, RISE is currently pursuing a grant through the Office of Community and Rural Affairs to build a lending library of iPads and mobile hotspots to be used by Easterseals RISE clients who are isolated as a result of the pandemic.
“The inspiration came from our experiences during the pandemic and realizing that we can connect people in all sorts of ways beyond just meeting face to face,” said Crystal Church-Stavitzke, Easterseals RISE executive director.
The Angola Common Council has approved the project’s grant proposal which will help fund the necessary technology, transportation, training, IT support and repairs. The organization is currently waiting for final approval from the state.
Easterseals RISE is also pursuing a grant with the city of Auburn and the Eckhart Public Library to expand the project’s reach to DeKalb County.
Church-Stavitzke said that this service is intended as a resource for the organization’s clients to connect with the local workforce and government.
“Our goal is to get people connected with programs and information that will help them be as independent as possible. We want people to be able to reach their goals and make informed choices about their lives,” Church-Stavitzke said.
RISE offers a wide range of services for the disabled community that include supported living, wellness coordination, behavioral services, pre-employment transition services, community employment and vocational rehabilitation, work enclaves, and respite care.
The organization also works with various local institutions such as The Steuben County Economic Development Center and Cahoots Coffee Cafe to provide programs that encourage their clients to pursue employment goals, explore educational opportunities, and learn independent living skills.
Easterseals RISE began simply as the Community Sheltered Workshop in 1965 with a mission to support those with disabilities in Steuben County and surrounding communities. The organization, later becoming RISE, merged with Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana in July 2020, which has allowed it to expand its services.
“We are dedicated to helping individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities become as independent as possible while also providing support and resources for family members,” Church-Stavitzke said.
In addition to this tech lending library, Easterseals RISE also plans to partner with the city of Angola and the city of Auburn in order to create two job clubs for individuals with disabilities.
These job clubs will provide virtual, in-person and hybrid opportunities to hear highlights on careers and job opportunities presented by local business owners. They will also allow people with disabilities to connect with their local government using technology to livestream government meetings that directly impact their lives.
“People with disabilities can contribute so much to the fabric of our community,” Church-Stavitzke said. “We’re honored to be able to build connections and resources that bring people together.”
For more information about Easterseals RISE, visit risenei.org/.
