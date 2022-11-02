ANGOLA — The Nature Conservancy held two sessions of their Open House aimed at getting community involvement and reactions to Douglas Woods and Holden Restoration improvements project that The Nature Conservancy has just started.
“We are just getting started on the project, so it’s important for us to listen to the community members and understand how they relate to the areas,” said Director of Community Programs at Nature Conservancy Melissa Moran.
She said The Nature Conservancy was trying to understand if the local population knew the areas, if it was looking for recreation opportunities there and how they would like to engage to help the conservancy be informed on how to better plan the improvements.
Moran said that community members who lived next to restoration areas, as well as Hamilton and Angola school districts representatives, and press were invited to the event.
Douglas Woods and Holden Restoration improvement project is focused around the Fish Creek area, which runs through both properties and connects them. Running through mature forest and old fields, Fish Creek provides habitats for a great diversity of wildlife, including blue-spotted salamanders and nesting great blue herons.
Fish Creek itself is also home to rare mussel species — clubshell and northern riffleshell, while Douglas Woods in general is a refueling site for migratory songbirds as they travel North to their nesting sites over the summer.
Andrea Ireland, outdoor recreation planner at the National Park Service Rivers Trails and Conservation Assistance program, said during the meetings the community got an opportunity to learn more about the properties.
She said that one of the major targets of the future improvements by The Nature Conservancy currently is a trail at Douglas Woods.
“Currently there is a trail here, in Douglas Woods, but it isn’t very well marked or improved,” said Ireland.
She said that the parking lots at both properties needed improvements, too, and those were the changes that were suggested to improve the properties — better parking, better defined trails, and interpretative opportunities, such as exhibits to explain the restoration.
“We want to ask people what opportunities they think they could bring to this project, could bring to the community, and then what concerns they have, and what the Nature Conservancy should keep in mind as part of the planning process,” said Ireland.
She added that the hope of the Nature Conservancy was to be a good neighbor and develop good partnerships with the communities involved.
“We hope to be a community asset,” said Moran.
Moran said that most of the properties are restoration areas. In the heart of Douglas Woods property originally was a mature oak forest dotted with a complex system of terraced seasonal wetlands.
That core forest is a window into the past, and it also harbors rare plants and animals. Douglas Woods property was purchased by The Nature Conservancy from the Douglas family in 1993, and since then worked with additional families to increase the size of the protected habitats and wetlands around Fish Creek.
Holden Restoration started to be planted about 20 years ago, and it originally was entirely agriculture, and over time it was replanted, and the wetlands have been restored there. Right now, the forest along the trail at Holden Restoration is young with 10-15-year-old trees, but over time Holden Restoration will become a mature forest.
“This one is where we hope to build a longer trail so people can go in and see, and be able to enjoy the forest,” said Moran.
Moran said that the two areas were chosen to demonstrate what ecological restoration can look like, and that restoration can happen in “a lifetime that we can all see.”
“What we are excited about is sharing with people about the restoration — the time that it takes, and that the work that we do can be very beneficial in recreating forest and wetland areas,” said Moran.
The venue for the morning meeting at Hamilton that lasted from 7 a.m. to noon was at Roger’s Harvest House restaurant. In the afternoon the participants met in Carnegie Public Library in Angola from 4:30-6 p.m.
The Nature Conservancy said the reason they decided to have two sessions of their open house — one in Angola and one in Hamilton — was because the nature preserves discussed are situated in two counties, Steuben and DeKalb, with Hamilton is the closest community to the reserves.
“And we just wanted to pick different times a day hoping that would accommodate schedules for people,” said Moran.
For now, said Moran, the funding sources for the project have not been defined yet. She said that as a private non-profit organization The Nature Conservancy could apply for various grants through state or federal agencies and also do private fundraising as well.
“Once we have the plan, the concept developed that will show the trail improvements then we will pursue funding for that,” said Moran.
