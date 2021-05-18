Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Michael G. Ball Jr., 35, of the 40000 block of Hoagland Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at North Lake Manor on a felony warrant alleging failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant alleging resisting law enforcement.
• Nokoma Bentley-Blankenship, 40, of the 5000 block of 550W, was arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony counterfeiting.
• Charles L. Boocher Jr., 41, of the 7000 block of North 1000W, Orland, was arrested at C.R. 300W and S.R. 120 on charges alleging felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Sandy J. Brunelle, 19, of the 300 block of South Main Street, Camden, Michigan, was arrested at U.S. 20 and C.R. 500W on misdemeanor charges alleging possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and endangerment.
• Christopher K. Daniels, 18, of the 100 clock of South Park Lane, Butler, was arrested at East State Street and Archery Way, Ashley, on a misdemeanor charge alleging possession of paraphernalia.
• Travis J. Day, 36, of the 7000 block of North C.R. 630E, Fremont, was arrested at the Harcourt Road and Wayne Street on charges alleging felony habitual traffic violator and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Christine E. Harris, 55, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested at home on a charge alleging misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Mark A. Horsley, 35, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested at home on a charge alleging felony domestic battery.
• Jolanda K. Lusch, 56, of the 4000 block of East Ray Clark Road, Fremont, arrested at home on misdemeanor charges alleging battery and domestic battery.
• Walter W. Marler II, 49, of the 7000 block of C.R. 700N, Orland, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor criminal contempt of court.
• Katterina L. Pineiro, 24, of Lane 820 Snow Lake, Fremont, arrested on Interstate 69 at U.S. 20 on a charge alleging misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with endangerment.
• Avonte E. Ross-Kindred, 23, of the 1000 block of Blake Street, Rockford, Illinois, arrested on the Toll Road at the 153.2 mile marker east bound on charges alleging felony identity deception, misdemeanor false identity statement and a fugitive warrant.
• Kerri A. Rugg, 33, of the 50 block of North S.R. 327, arrested at the jail on a charge alleging misdemeanor probation violation.
• Cameron R. Schultz, 24, of the 3000 block of Lake Pleasant Road South, Osseo, Michigan, arrested at Johnson Lake Road and C.R. 275E on felony charges alleging possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia and reckless driving.
• Tadeyshia L. Toney, 26, of the 4000 block of San Joaquin Drive, Toledo, Ohio, arrested on the Toll Road at the 144 mile marker east bound on misdemeanor charges alleging operating while intoxicated and reckless driving with property damage.
• Mandy S. Wireman, 41, of the 200 block of Fox Lake Road, arrested in the 600 block of West Maumee Street on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Grant E. Wolfe, 20, of the 2000 block of South C.R. 390W, Pleasant Lake, arrested in the 1700 block of C.R. 200W on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.