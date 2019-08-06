ANGOLA — The Steuben County Anti-Bullying Committee is launching its 2019 project with auditions on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St.
SCAB — which will be two years old this fall and has produced an original film, "Strength in Numbers" — wants local people to tell their stories.
"It's an expression of some sort," said the group's director Megan Peterson, a Steuben County Extension Educator. It could be journal entries, poems, songs, art, blogs or social media posts.
The idea is to share the emotions of one's past and reflect on them from a more mature perspective.
"The moral of the story is that it does get better and difficult experiences make us stronger and sometimes even give us something to laugh about," said Peterson.
The performances will be presented on Oct. 11, 6-8 p.m. at the Brokaw Movie House. There will be live readings and possibly some that are filmed and shown on the big screen.
People can email Peterson at mpeterson@purdue.edu to set up an audition time on Aug. 20. Auditions will be held 6-8 p.m.
Peterson requests name, contact information, content of reading and the actual submission if possible. “SCAB Submission” should be the subject line of the email.
The SCAB committee will meet after the first round of auditions on Aug. 20.
"The group will help revise the submission to a theatrical version," said Peterson.
The goal of the project is to point out that some of the things that cause anxiety and depression in one's youth may not seem as devastating later on.
"When children learn that they have what it takes to work through the difficult feelings caused by disappointing situations, they build resilience and coping skills. This empowers them to recover from setbacks, solve problems independently and figure out how to process negative emotions," says a Jan. 16 report published by PBS Kids. "Disappointment, as it turns out, can be a valuable teaching tool when it comes to emotional development."
Peterson said those who come forward with stories during the first audition will help shape the focus of the project. SCAB wants to provide encouragement and a tool for positive growth.
SCAB is a community group that invites public participation in its meetings and its projects.
The Education Development Center promotes "three bold steps" to positively impact a community. They are partner, plan and act.
"Energized, effective community partnerships are what it takes to address big issues over the long term," says the EDC.
SCAB hopes to be a stalwart force in the community. Over the past couple of years, people of all ages from various backgrounds have gotten involved in the group. It continues with pragmatic meetings and planning to build on annual projects.
"From the big picture to the details, implementation is where you’ll do the work it takes to make your plan a reality," says the EDC.
Peterson encouraged people to get involved with the 2019 SCAB project and make it a vibrant reality. As the saying goes, "It takes a village."
