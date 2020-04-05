Region grows faster than state, nation
Northeast Indiana grew at a faster rate than the nation or the rest of Indiana last year, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
The estimated population in northeast Indiana’s 11 counties increased by 5,461 people for a growth rate of 0.7% from 2018 to 2019. Indiana and the United States both grew at a rate of 0.5%.
The local region’s growth rate also outpaced the surrounding states of Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky, as well as the Midwest region as a whole. For the second straight year, northeast Indiana showed positive net domestic migration.
Growth rates for local counties were: DeKalb 0.6%, LaGrange 0.6%, Noble 0.4% and Steuben 0.3%.
Governor praises DeKalb Eastern schools
BUTLER — During Thursday’s news conference declaring that all Indiana schools will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year, Gov. Eric Holcomb praised the DeKalb County Eastern Community School District for its efforts during the state-mandated stay-at-home order.
The school district made 25 iPads available to area nursing homes so that residents, who are quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic, could connect with family members.
Jennie Short, wife of Eastside School Resource Officer Rick Short, works at a nursing home and made the suggestion, said DeKalb Eastern Superintendent Dr. Jeff Stephens.
The iPads are older models that were in storage, Stephens said. It made perfect sense to make them available to someone who could use them, he explained.
The school district also shared hand sanitizer equipment and products it no longer uses with nursing homes, he said.
Furniture store closing after 98 years
KENDALLVILLE — One of Kendallville’s oldest retail establishments, Atz Furniture, 904 W. North St., is closing its doors.
Joe Atz, a third-generation owner of the firm, has announced a going-out-of-business sale is underway.
“The timeline, at this point, will be late spring for our final sale,” Joe Atz said last week. “The coronavirus, and the governor’s order to close, has set things back a bit.”
The Atz Furniture building will be for lease/sale after the furniture sale is over.
One of the co-founders of Atz Furniture was Joe Atz’s grandfather, Julius. The first store was established in Goshen in 1922. Atz Furniture opened in Kendallville in 1928 at the corner of Main and Mitchell streets, in the old Kelly Hotel building. The store later moved to the current U.S. 6 West location.
Commission endorses county annex site
ALBION — The Albion Plan Commission Wednesday gave its positive recommendation to vacating a pair of alleys on land Noble County plans on using to build a new county annex building.
The Albion Town Council will consider the recommendation as it makes the final decision April 14 on whether to give up control of the two alleys on the block just to the west of the Noble County Courthouse Square. The Council will meet in regular session April 14 beginning at 6 p.m.
Neither of the alleys is fully used as such, with the current Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office adjacent to the east-west alley and the north-south alley also broken up by the prosecutor’s office building which will be eventually be demolished as part of the county’s building project.
Ligonier Police to focus on serving
LIGONIER — Each car at the Ligonier Police Department sports the “To serve and protect” motto.
Right now during the coronavirus pandemic, Ligonier Chief of Police and Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer is emphasizing caring for the West Noble community.
“Obviously, everybody’s world has changed, including ours in law enforcement,” Shearer said. “I wanted to refocus on the serve and protect part.”
Specifically, Ligonier Police could coordinate with elderly, at-risk and self-quarantined people to get necessities they need so they don’t have to leave their homes.
“I think that’s something that we have to do,” Shearer said.
