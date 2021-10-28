Five people were arrested by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday and Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Tyler D. Nott, 22, of the 10600 block of East C.R. 670S, South Milford, arrested in the 4500 block of C.R. 750W, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Jordan D. Robbins, 30, of the 600 block of Deborah Drive, Union City, Michigan, arrested in the 4600 block of Old 27, Pleasant Lake, on charges of felony burglary, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a handgun without a license and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• James A. Scott, 44, of the 200 block of East Lisle Street, Kendallville, arrested in the 2800 block of North S.R. 127 on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.
• Lisa E. Shaffer, 45, of the 600 block of North 12th Street, Niles, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 144.6 mile marker on charges of misdemeanor possession of felony possession of methamphetamine and visiting a common nuisance and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, refusal to identify self while stopped for an infraction, false reporting and possession of paraphernalia.
• Faustino Velasquez-Ramos, 29, of the 300 block of North Washington Street, arrested on C.R. 400W at Landis Road, arrested on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
