ANGOLA — Trine University has extended the deadline for campus and community members to submit projects for its annual Innovation Challenge.
Presented by Fifth Third Bank, Greater Indiana, and Trine innovation 1, the challenge offers cash prizes for the top new ideas or improved concepts for business or technology. The new deadline for campus and community submissions is Jan. 24.
There is no entry fee. Presentations and awards in the college/community division will take place on the Trine University campus Feb. 21.
Besides the opportunity to win a cash prize and advance an idea or concept, the contest offers the opportunity to meet potential mentors, other innovators and inventors.
Competition categories include Best Business Idea as well as the Best Innovation/Invention. Entries in the business category should focus on a new business idea or service. For the innovation/invention category, participants are encouraged to think about technological inventions or advances.
Adults — college students as well as community members — will have the opportunity for a $3,000 first prize and $1,000 second prize within each category.
The Challenge will debut a new format for project presentations this year. During the presentations, contestants will pitch their ideas to a panel of judges. The judges and the audience will score the presentations, with the top scores receiving prizes.
The presentations and award ceremonies will take place in Fabiani Theatre inside the Rick L. and Vicki L. James University Center.
For more information, email Angela Campbell at campbella@trine.edu or visit innovation1.org and click on the i1 Challenge link in the navigation menu.
The contest debuted in 2014 and has been financially supported by Fifth Third Bank, Greater Indiana, since its inception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.