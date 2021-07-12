ANGOLA — Even though some of the planned ballooning activities didn’t go off as scheduled, Angola Balloons Aloft entertained large crowds as the event made a comeback after a restricted festival in the COVID-19 influenced 2020.
Director Tim Crooks remarked the crowds were quite possibly the largest ever for the event.
“It was wonderful, really wonderful. I’m really happy,” Crooks said. “I can tell you that our Friday crowd was our biggest ever.”
It is estimated that the two days of the event brought in at least 25,000 people; final estimates have yet to be tallied.
That came after Balloons Aloft had to scrap the Friday morning media flight that kicks off the event each year.
Saturday night saw numerous people turn out with many of the food vendors having wait times of 15-20 minutes because the crowd was so large.
“All of them told us they did very well,” Crooks said.
Hundreds of children flooded the Fun Zone on Saturday.
“I know our Fun Zone broke a record,” said Janet Hartsuff, a Balloons Aloft committee member.
The balloons were able to fly on Friday evening and they were able to inflate for that night’s glow.
Saturday morning the balloons were able to fly, but the evening competition flight only saw one balloon participating, Phil Clingan, the competition director who made a pass from east to west over Angola High School, headquarters for the event.
There was a glow on Saturday night but Sunday’s competition flight was a wash due to rain.
“The crowds were just absolutely marvelous. They were very friendly. It was so nice to see people out and talking to one another,” Crook said. “The public was very gracious as we worked through this whole thing.”
As is typical, the Balloons Aloft committee has taken a look at how the event went and are planning already for 2022.
“We got some really good ideas for next year. We’re going to see how we can put them into place,” Crooks said.
In its 12-year run, Angola Balloons Aloft has remained a free event; even the parking is free.
“This is a free event that everybody in Steuben County ought to be proud of. It’s all due to our sponsors,” Crooks said. “There are very few places where you can have a free event of this magnitude,” Crooks said. “We could not do this without the gracious sponsors that we have. It’s a privilege to work with them to do this.”
