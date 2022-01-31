CHICAGO — With a forecast that includes the potential for ice, heavy snow, high winds and severely cold temperatures across the Midwest this week, the Federal Emergency Management Agency Region 5 office in Chicago encourages everyone to take precautions now to stay safe.
“Avoid travel and listen to local updates for the latest road conditions and closures,” said Moises Dugan, acting regional administrator, FEMA Region 5. “If you must travel, make sure you have a full tank of gas before you leave, along with an emergency supply kit with food, water and blankets in your car. When it is safe, check on your neighbors or friends nearby who may need assistance.”
Follow the instructions of state and local officials and listen to local radio or TV stations for updated emergency information. Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.
• Gather supplies in case you need to stay home for several days without power. Keep in mind each person’s specific needs, including medication. Do not forget the needs of pets. Have extra batteries for radios and flashlights.
• Make sure your phone and other electronic items are fully charged in case you lose power.
• Limit your time outside. If you need to go outside, wear layers of warm clothing. Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.
Find even more valuable tips to help you prepare for severe winter weather by visiting ready.gov/winter-weather, downloading the free FEMA app and following FEMA online at twitter.com/femaregion5.
