ANGOLA — Life in Steuben County started returning to normal on Friday as the community dug itself out from a storm that swept across the country, setting records for snowfall in some places and dumping some 10-12 inches in the Steuben County area.
Street and highway crews from across the county did a yeoman's job of clearing the roads then busting down drifts as things progressed from a strong snowstorm to back to smooth sailing, officials said.
Steuben County Board of Commissioners President Wil Howard credited staff from multiple departments — highway, sheriff's, emergency medical service, emergency management — for providing commissioners with accurate information so they could make decisions on travel advisories.
"They did a fantastic job of providing a lot of good information so we could make the right decisions," Howard said.
Steuben County progressed from yellow, to red, then orange and back to yellow by Friday morning.
Howard said all of the county's roads were cleared by late Thursday, when the red travel advisory was lowered to orange. Then early Friday, highway crews were back out on the roads, clearing drifts that had formed overnight. All of the drifts had been opened up by 10 a.m. Friday, Howard said.
Highway crews worked from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day of the storm.
"They have been working from their hearts," Howard said. "I know they've been working hard and they take a lot of pride in what they do."
In the event of emergency, the highway department had a truck stationed in each corner of the county to help with emergency services personnel.
"So, if there was an ambulance that couldn't get through, there was a truck close by to help them out," Howard said. "They did a fantastic job. I'm sure we'll get some criticism, and if so, that's on me because our people did an excellent job."
In Angola, it was all hands on deck also, and Mayor Richard Hickman had nothing but praise for how the team performed.
"Once again I am extremely proud of our Street Department and the great job they have done in keeping our streets and parking lots cleaned out during this last big snow. A lot of planning by our Superintendent (Doug Anderson) and his staff over the years has once again paid off," Hickman said.
All departments swing into action during a time of a storm event such as this week's, Hickman said.
"In times like this all of our departments step up to do the best they can to make sure our services for our citizens are all being met. Plows were on the streets for over 24 hours straight and our police, fire, parks, water and wastewater people were able to have adequate staffing in case of emergencies," Hickman said.
Total accumulations being reported by the National Weather Service for the Steuben County area was 10-12 inches of snow. The official Angola total recorded by National Weather Service weather observer Tim Tyler, Angola, was 10.9 inches for the period starting Wednesday and ending Friday morning.
On Friday, the Steuben County Board of Commissioners lowered the travel advisory from orange — which allows travel to and from work an in the case of emergency — to yellow, the least cautionary level.
Even with the change in advisory levels, many businesses remained closed on Friday, as did all of the public schools. Trine University had a rare two-hour delay. It had to cancel its annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.
Continued evaluations of emergency calls and road conditions will assist in the determination of changing Steuben County to a Green/White/Open level.
There have been less than 10 storm-related accidents reported in Steuben County throughout the event.
"Steuben County residents remained vigil and cautious staying off roadways and traveling only when needed following the travel color levels issued by the Steuben County Commissioners," said Randy Brown, Steuben County Emergency Management Agency director.
Snow storms during the winter are common to Steuben County. The travel advisories are called upon in order to clear the roads so highway workers and emergency services personnel can do their jobs properly.
Steuben County residents responded quickly to the changing conditions and travel color levels reducing the surge of storm related calls that usually accompany winter weather travel, Brown said. There were no reported downed trees or power lines and no reported power outages during the winter storm.
It could take a few days of warmer weather to help treatments on roads clear the snow pack, particularly in the more rural areas.
Continued monitoring and evaluation of weather-related conditions assist in keeping emergency responders and residents safe.
