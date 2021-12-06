FREMONT — Fremont area children patiently waited their turn to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus Saturday during the Fremont Chamber of Commerce sponsored drive-through visit from Santa in the Fremont High School parking lot.
The man in red along with Mrs. Claus greeted area youth as they remained in their vehicles, asking each what they wanted most for Christmas.
Santa also accepted their letters and passed out goodie bags with a candy cane, cookie, book and drink inside.
After, guests were invited for cookies and drinks, served by members of the Fremont Legion Auxiliary, and to create a Christmas craft with the Fremont Public Library.
Again this year, the Chamber and Town of Fremont were accepting donations for the annual Holiday Food Drive during the visit from Santa.
Continuing through Friday, as a way to help stock Fremont Community Church’s Fremont Community Food Bank during the busy holiday season, non-perishable food items, toiletry and personal hygiene items will be accepted at the following Fremont locations: Fremont Town Hall, Fremont Fire Station, Fremont Public Library, Fremont American Legion, Edward Jones, Doug Targgart’s office and the Outlet Shoppes at Fremont.
(0) comments
