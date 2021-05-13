ANGOLA — A Fort Wayne man who previously lived in Steuben County has been arrested on two counts of Level 4 felony child molesting for incidents that allegedly occurred in 2019.
Roger L. Dexter, 29, was arrested on a warrant on the two charges on Wednesday.
The case dates to August 2019 when the daughters of the woman Dexter was living with informed their mother that he had allegedly been fondling them.
One of the incidents allegedly occurred when the mother was showering.
The victims were 10 and 14 at the time of the incidents, court records said. The 14-year-old told her mother that the inappropriate touching went on for a few years, court records said.
The girls had kept the incidents from their mother, but once she was informed, she forced Dexter to move out of the house, court records said.
The mother told an Indiana State Police detective that they thought the problem and troubles it caused for the girls would subside once Dexter was told to leave, court records said. Police got involved after others found out about what allegedly occurred and one of them called Angola Police.
In an interview with police, court records said, Dexter denied the allegations and said he was raising the girls as if they were his.
The incidents were also investigated by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department. It was a sheriff’s deputy who arrested Dexter on Wednesday.
Dexter had an initial court appearance on Thursday before Magistrate James Burns. Dexter was ordered to not have any contact with the girls.
The case will work through the Steuben Superior Court, where a pretrial hearing is set for Oct. 4 and a jury trial is set for Dec. 16.
Anthony Kraus has been appointed counsel for Dexter, who is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
A Level 4 felony carries a penalty of 2-12 years in prison with a presumptive sentence of 6 years.
