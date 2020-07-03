ANGOLA — As of July 1, Indiana became one of the most recent states to have a law requiring hands-free use of cell phones and other devices while driving.
And yes, local officers are already on the lookout for violators of the new law.
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed House Bill 1070 into law in March. The new law prohibits drivers from holding or using a mobile device while operating a moving vehicle.
"We see a lot of people looking at their phones while driving, not paying attention," said Fremont Town Marshal Joe Patterson. "This new law will help by making them be hands free."
Indiana has had a distracted driving law on the books since 2011 that made it illegal to type, transmit or read email or text messages while driving, with fines up to $500.
The new law gets more specific, completely banning having the device in your hands to talk, text, read emails or to read text messages.
"In a nut shell, if an officer sees a phone in the driver's hand, they will get pulled over," said Angola Police Chief Stu Hamblen.
Steuben County Sheriff Rodney Robinson said the language of the previous law limited the violation to sending or reading text messages or email, but the new language will be easier for deputies to enforce violations.
"I believe that an increase in distracted driving traffic contacts is to be expected," Robinson said. "The new amended language is more broad, allowing deputies to spot and enforce violations more easily."
The law does offer an exception for the use of hands-free technology if the driver is making a 9-1-1 call to report a true emergency.
Officers began watching for violations as soon as the law took effect.
Robinson said his department receives its fair share of complaints from citizens about cell phone use and driving, even before the new law.
"Not all of those complaints translate into a warning or citation for various reasons," he said. "It could be that the vehicle was not able to be located or the deputy did not observe any violations first hand."
Since 2011 when the distracted driving law first went into place, the sheriff's department has issued numerous citations and written warnings about the distracted driving statute.
Since 2011 through the current day, Robinson said data shows the sheriff's department averages two car crashes a month reported as either having a cause of distracted driving involving a cell phone or an aggravating circumstance that is distracted by the cell phone.
Hamblen said his department has worked a few crashes that distracted driving because of a cell phone was at least part of the cause of the crash.
Robinson said accidents in the county involving cell phones are occurring more than the department can prove or is made aware of.
"An example of this would be a car deer accident that appears to be simply a deer running into the path of a vehicle, but questioning during the investigation was the driver distracted by a cell phone," Robinson said. "The sheriff's office has had a few in the last several years that could be contributed to drivers distracted by a cell phone in some manner."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.