ANGOLA — The Original Tom’s Donuts is setting out to make Angola the Donut Capital of the World.
They are hosting a Guinness World Record event on Saturday June 28 at the 4 Corners Lake James location at 300 Lane 101 on Jimmerson Lake.
In order for Angola to get the Donut Capital of the World title Tom’s Donuts will need to sell 2000 freshly made donuts within eight hours.
Officially, Tom’s Donuts is Setting the Guinness World Record for the most freshly made donuts sold in an eight hour time span.
Donut sales will begin at the 4 Corners Tom’s Donut location at 6 a.m. and every donut sale until 2 p.m. will go towards the record.
There will be over 20 Tom’s Donut employees staffing the 4 Corners location. They will have three open windows to keep the lines moving swiftly.
The donuts will be counted by their POS System and by hand with staff designated counters.
Adjudicator from Guinness World Record Mike Marcotte is flying from New York to preside over the event.
Owner of Tom’s Donuts, Todd Saylor said he and Guinness World Record have worked tirelessly together for the last year to, “help articulate the stipulations,” said Saylor.
In conjunction with the Guinness World Record representative the Steuben County Health Department’s Environmental Health Specialist Carrie Allen will be there observing the entire record making event.
Tom’s Donuts is only allowed to start making the donuts four hours before the start of sales.
“Every donut you get is going to only be minutes old,” said Saylor.
Originally they were told only round sugar coated deep friend donuts with a hole in the center were able to be counted, but Saylor argued donut diversity.
“We have to have diversity in out donuts,” said Saylor.
Saylor said there is a reason and there is a real reason for setting the world record. The reason is purely just to set a Guinness World Record.
“And the real reason is to the set the moniker to solidify Angola as the Donut Capital of the World,” said Saylor.
Saturday’s event is being presented as a “Wired Differently” Production of Tom’s Donuts Original Summer Kick-off Guinness World Record Black Party.
“We need people there to build this destination stop,” said Saylor.
Saylor said local news channels will be in attendance as well as Angola Mayor Richard Hickman to proclaim the Angola as the Donut Capital of the World.
The world record attempting event will have a shotgun start as the donut sales begin at 6 a.m.
Fort Wayne local musician Mike Conley will perform first at 7 a.m.
Conley was raised in Kendallville and he spent his teenage years in the Angola area. He will perform a solo acoustic act.
At 11 a.m. the Lysaght and McRae Band begins performing.
The Lysaght and Mcrae Band is an acoustic duo band made up of Rich Lysaght and Jeff McRae.
Burgers and coney dogs will be grilled up all afternoon alongside the fresh donuts.
The Corn Hole Championship begins at 1 p.m. at Tom’s Park in 4 Corners.
The first prize for the Corn Hole Championship first prize will be $500, second place will be $250 and third place takes home $175. Registration for tournament will be available on Saturday until before 1 p.m. There is a $50 registration fee.
Any questions regarding the Corn Hole Tournament or to pre-register you can contact tomsfun@tomsdonutsoriginal.com or call 624-3200 extension 211.
Also at 1 p.m. the Putt-Putt and Saucer Events begin.
The Guinness World Record sales deadline ends at 2 p.m.
The Long Johns Eating Contest starts at 3 p.m.
The contest is how fast someone can eat three cream filled Long John donuts.
At 5 p.m. the “Wired Differently,” book signing and conversation is hosted by Todd Saylor.
An introduction to the event’s sponsors and headline band Rock House will be held at 7:30 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the Visibility Group Realty, Ball Sport Academy, JICI Construction, Awning and Sign Contractors, Indiana Physical Therapy, TLA Signs, Clayton Mortgage Team, Ben Davis Automotive Group, Harold Automotive Group and Dry Dock Marine Center.
The band Rock House will take the stage at 8 p.m.
RockHouse from Columbus is known as one of Ohio’s finest 80’s cover hairbands.
“We bring a show jam-packed with all of the fist-pumping, danceable rock hits from the decade that was built on hairspray and spandex,” states the RockHouse website
The band plays tops hits from Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, Journey, Poison, Van Halen, Motley Crue, Kiss and many other legendary rock bands.
The event will end at 10 p.m. with a huge fireworks show.
On Thursday at noon a sign proclaiming Angola as the Donut Capital of the World will go up at the 4 Corners.
Tom’s Donuts is celebrating 52 years. It was founded in 1970 by Tom Saylor a local football coaching legend and father of Todd.
Todd runs Tom’s Donuts with the help of his brother Shane Saylor.
Saylor noted he need to give the most credit to his brother.
“He’s there all the time, every day,” said Saylor.
The Tom’s Donut Angola location is located at 807 North Wayne Street, how sales at this location will not go towards the Guinness World Record Contest.
